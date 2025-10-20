Spencer Rattler Handled 4-Turnover Loss Vs. Bears Like A Pro
The New Orleans Saints took on the Chicago Bears and gave themselves some chances, but were unable to get over the hump again.
New Orleans ended up losing on Sunday, 26-14. The Saints' defense did a good job containing Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who finished the day 15-for-26 passing for 172 yards and an interception. But, D'Andre Swift had a big day with 124 yards on the ground to go along with a touchdown.
Even still, the Saints had a chance, but they seemingly beat themselves. Spencer Rattler had 233 yards and two touchdowns, but he threw three interceptions and also fumbled the ball away once. It's hard to win when you have to overcome that many turnovers. After the game, Rattler acknowledged the turnovers like professional, as transcribed by team reporterJohn DeShazier.
"They were junking up the front," Rattler said. "We knew that was going to be a heavy part of their (defensive) plan. I think it took us a little to settle in. We played behind the sticks a little too much early to where they could get in their package and get after us a little bit...We've just got to get settled in quicker.
It wasn't Spencer Rattler's day
"Put that on me, as well. I've got to get the ball out quicker to start the game, I've got to protect the ball. I can't fumble the ball the second play of the game and give the ball away four times throughout the game. Definitely not what I expected to do. But you've got to bounce back from that."
It wasn't a great day, obviously. But Rattler took accountability for the turnovers and delivered exactly the type of message you would hope from the starting quarterback. Rattler clearly has come a long way. There was a time when it seemed like Tyler Shough would end up being the starter, but Rattler earned the job and even in the rough moments, like Sunday, has handled the job well. That doesn't mean everything is perfect, of course.
Now, the Saints are 1-6 on the season and have a difficult matchup next week against the 5-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay will be on a short week after facing off against the Detroit Lions on Monday night. But, Rattler has shown that he can be the starting quarterback for this team.
Over the last few weeks, Rattler has strung together some solid performances, aside from the turnovers on Sunday, of course. He's actually done a very good job protecting the ball this, but it just wasn't his day vs. the Bears. Now, the Saints need to flush that one away and get ready for Tampa Bay.
