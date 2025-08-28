Tyler Shough Sets Record Straight After Saints QB Battle
The New Orleans Saints will begin the 2025 National Football League season in just over one week and will have Spencer Rattler under center after winning the starting job throughout the summer in a competition with Tyler Shough and Jake Haener.
Rattler came out on top in what seemed to be a neck-and-neck competition. But, Rattler did enough to give head coach Kellen Moore the confident to roll with him, despite the expectations after taking Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Drat. That's not necessariliy the easiest decision in the world. Moore came over this offseason to have over as head coach and one of the first things the team did was draft Shough. It was the highest the team took a quarterback in the NFL Draft since Archie Manning.
Now, Rattler will start after winning the job and Shough will develop behind the scenes. Moore made it clear after announcing the decision that this will not be a topic of conversation throughout the season and that the team committed to Rattler.
Afterward, Shough spoke to the media for the first time after losing out on the job.
Tyler Shough speaks out after losing Saints QB competition
"Kellen just pulled us aside, one-on-one with me," Shough said. "Talked about what we're going to do this season. Obviously, I'm super disappointed as a competitor, but I'm ready to roll and support Spencer in any way that I can and this whole team. Just ready to go this week...
"I think for me, just, I feel like I've done a good job of improving every single week and kind of, my confidence hasn't wavered to this point. I'm going to keep getting better, keep growing, keep learning and just kind of staying ready for that time and doing the best I can to support the team."
That's a classy answer from a young signal-caller. New Orleans fully-guaranteed, four-year, rookie deal this offseason. At some point, whether this year or next, it wouldn't be a shock to see Shough in the mix. But, Rattler won the job fair and square and it's his now.
More NFL: 4 CBs For Saints After Losing Jalyn Armour-Davis Sweepstakes