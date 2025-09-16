Vikings Quickly Sign Ex-Saints RB To Replace Aaron Jones
The Minnesota Vikings lost a significant piece on Sunday night.
Minnesota lost against the Atlanta Falcons, 22-6. But, that's not all. Quarterback JJ McCarthy is going to miss some time with an injury. On top of McCarthy, the Vikings are also losing running back Aaron Jones. He left the game on Sunday with a hamstring injury and it was announced on Tuesday that he is being place on the Injured Reserve. In response, the Vikings are signing veteran running back Cam Akers, who most recently spent time with the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The former Saints RB has found a new home
"The Vikings are placing starting RB Aaron Jones on Injured Reserve, knocking him out four games, per me and Tom Pelissero," Rapoport said. "He has a hamstring injury. Jordan Mason now becomes RB1. Cam Akers is signing to the practice squad."
Akers competed for a job with the Saints throughout the summer in a crowded running back room. Ultimately, the Saints went in a different direction. Right now, the Saints have Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, and Velus Jones Jr. on the active roster.
Akers didn't make the cut, but now he returns to a team where he found some success in 2024. Last year, he played in 12 games for the Vikings and had 297 rushing yards and one touchdown. Jones will miss at least four games now that he has been placed on the Injured Reserve.
Akers is a five-year NFL veteran, Super Bowl champion, and has 2,025 rushing yards so far throughout his career at just 26 years old. It's somewhat surprising that he has been available, but now he lands in arguably a perfect situation for him.
We're in just Week 3 of the 2025 National Football League season and there already have been some serious injuries around the league. Big-name guys like Jones, and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals have popped up on injury reports around the league. Fortunately, the Saints have avoided massive long-term injuries at this point.
