Who Drew Brees Wanted To Replace Him On New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints have had some questions at quarterback since Drew Brees opted to hang up his cleats after the 2020 National Football League season.
Since then, there have been a few different quarterbacks for the Saints. Jameis Winston had a stretch there for New Orleans along with Taysom Hill getting some looks at times, Andy Dalton for a minute, Derek Carr, and now Spencer Rattler.
So, who did Brees want to replace him? He joined Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” and talked about a handful of topics. One was who he would've picked to replace him as the Saints' quarterback after he retired. Brees mentioned Hill, as transcribed by Rashad Milligan of The Times-Picayune-The New Orleans Advocate.
Who should have replaced Drew Brees?
"Brees, 46, said if he had his way, the Saints should've made a commitment to Taysom Hill to make him the successor and next full-time quarterback of the offense," Milligan said.
"I think he would've been a very successful quarterback in this league," Brees said. "The unfortunate thing for Taysom Hill, is that he was such a special player in so many other special ways that he brought so much value as this Swiss Army knife."
The Saints have had question marks at the position since Brees retired. That has been in part due to injuries. but in general, things haven't been stable. Now, Rattler will attempt to fix that starting in 2025. He got a small opportunity last year with Carr hurt, but this is his big chance after winning the starting quarterback job throughout the summer.
Hill is still on the roster, but is injured and is more of a gadget tight end at this point in his career. Tyler Shough is another guy to obviously keep your eye on throughout the season. It's hard to move on from a legend to anyone. The New England Patriots felt that with Tom Brady, for example. New Orleans is still trying to figure out that next step. Rattler and Shough are young enough that one of them could still be the guy.
