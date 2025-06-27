Why Saints QB Tyler Shough Still Hasn't Signed His Contact
Don’t worry New Orleans Saints fans, everything is going to be okay.
New Orleans drafted Tyler Shough with the No. 40 pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft. The Saints took Shough all the way back in April, but he still hasn’t signed a contract yet as of writing. That’s nothing to worry about, though.
There have only been two second-round picks to sign deals so far. The biggest reason why this is the case is because of a trend involving guaranteed money for second-round picks. Jayden Higgins of the Houston Texans and Carson Schwesinger of the Cleveland Browns both reportedly got fully guaranteed deals.
This isn't something that has been typical with second-round picks in the past, so now that this trend is starting to emerge, it seems like each of the guys remaining are waiting to see what happens next.
Schwesinger was taken with the first pick in the second round and Higgins was taken with the second pick in the second round. For Shough to sign a deal, it wouldn't be shocking for him to wait and see what the other guys ahead of him do.
Ultimately, Shough has said and done all the right things so far. At some point, he will sign a deal. And when he does, Saints fans are going to love him quickly. It seems like every time he speaks, he says the right thing. For example, he joined Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown on the “St. Browne Podcast” and shared what he wants fans to know.
"I think for me and what I’ve been through — I’ve been carted off the field; I’ve been booed; I’ve been an MVP; I’ve been a starter; I’ve been a backup to (Justin Herbert) -- throw some (explicit) at me," Shough said on the the "St. Brown Podcast." "You’re not going to faze me if we start off 0-2 or I (explicit) suck. It’s going to be fine. That’s what I was excited about — the opportunity, or any opportunity — and I think going into it, I’ve got to continue to get to know the guys...
"Like I said earlier, I’m still a rookie. I may be older, but I have to earn the respect of everybody and do my job."
He'll sign at some point and fans likely will quickly come to love him.
