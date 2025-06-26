Why Saints Should Give Blockbuster Extension Right Now
Should the New Orleans Saints attempt to lock up Chris Olave on a long-term contract extension?
New Orleans doesn't necessarily need to. Olave is under contract for the 2025 season and the fifth-year option on his rookie deal already has picked up for the 2026 season. He played just eight games last year so there's an argument that the Saints should wait. But, there's also an argument that he showed enough across his first two year to build around him for the future. Olave is just 24 years old and and No. 1 receivers have thrived in Kellen Moore-led offenses. If the Saints want a discount, now would be the time because at this point next year, the price would likely be much higher if he can stay healthy.
There have been rumors this offseason that New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson could be in line for an extension himself. He was taken one pick before Olave in the 2022 NFL Draft. There have been reports about the Jets and Wilson discussing a deal, although nothing has gotten done. Chatter has popped up about a deal in the $30 million per year range for Wilson, although that's just noise at this point.
If Olave hadn't gotten hurt last year, he would be in that same conversation. They were taken one pick a part and had extremely similar numbers through their first two seasons. Olave had 159 catches, 2,165 yards, and nine touchdowns. Wilson had 178 catches, 2,145 yards, and seven touchdowns.
Because of that, it wouldn't hurt for the Saints to give him a call and see if they can get him on a long-term extension at potentially a discount. One contract that comes to mind is DeVonta Smith's three-year, $75 million extension he landed with the Philadelphia Eagles. In his first two years, he had 159 catches, 2,112 yards, and 12 touchdowns. Those numbers are eerily similar to Olave.
Why not give him a call about a new contract? If not now, the topic will probably come up at some point at a later time, but the price is only going to rise if he can play like the player he is and stay healthy.
