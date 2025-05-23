Saints Should Pursue Huge Trade With Cowboys For All-Pro Cornerback
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently suggested the Dallas Cowboys could look to trade their All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs. Sobleski suggested the Cowboys could acquire a 2026 sixth round pick in exchange for the star cornerback.
"Both cornerback Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys may be better off without each other," Sobleski wrote. "That may come across as counterintuitive considering how good Diggs has been when he's healthy, but he hasn't been healthy over the last two seasons.
"Diggs has endured back-to-back season-ending injuries to the same knee, which resulted in only 13 total appearances. The 26-year-old could bounce back, but the Cowboys might not get the return they expected after signing the 2021 first-team All-Pro to a five-year, $97 million contract extension."
While Sobleski doesn't mention a particular fit for Diggs, the New Orleans Saints could be an ideal landing spot for the asking price of a single sixth round pick.
The Saints need to add a cornerback after trading Marshon Lattimore a year ago and losing Paulson Adebo in free agency this offseason. While there are a few solid options left in free agency, Diggs could be the best fit for the Saints.
New Orleans isn't in a spot to swing a trade for an aging veteran like Jalen Ramsey. somebody like Diggs, who's 26 years old, would make a lot more sense.
Diggs could be re-signed by the Saints in the offseason as New Orleans could look to make him a key piece of their defense going forward. If he can be had for a sixth round pick, this would be a no-brainer for the Saints.
