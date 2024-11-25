Saquon Barkley Hit With Funny Drug Test Prank by Eagles Teammate After Huge Game
Saquon Barkley had a career game in the Philadelphia Eagles' 37–20 Sunday Night Football win over the Los Angeles Rams, accounting for 302 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.
The 27-year-old Eagles star was the talk of the league after the game, vaulting himself firmly into MVP talks with the performance. The performance also opened up Barkley to one very clever prank at the hands of teammate Dallas Goedert, who put a drug test notice in the running back's locker after the game.
"That's not me," Barkley told reporters in the locker room after the game, pinning the test on Goedert. "I've been drug tested enough."
It wouldn't be the first time that Barkley's been tested after a miraculous feat on the field. Barkley previously revealed that he was drug tested immediately after pulling off his incredible backwards hurdle against the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this month. The league's drug-testing policy calls for 10 players from each team to be randomly tested after each regular season game, although players have called into question the actual randomness of the selection process after a number of instances of players being chosen after huge performances.
Barkley now has 1,392 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, and is up to 1,649 scrimmage yards on the season. He is currently on pace to break Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record of 2,105 yards. His MVP odds spiked after Sunday night's game, and he now hovers around +500, behind only Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, to take home the award.