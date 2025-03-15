SI

Seahawks' Projected 2025 Depth Chart After Cooper Kupp Signing

Seattle's offense is going to look very different in 2025.

Smith-Njigba caught 100 passes for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games last season.
The Seattle Seahawks' offense is going to look very different in 2025.

It's been offseason of change in the Pacific Northwest, as Seattle bid farewell to longtime receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf as well as quarterback Geno Smith, who had spent the last six seasons with the Seahawks and last three as the full-time starter under center.

After signing quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year contract in free agency, the Seahawks bolstered their receivers room Friday night by bringing home a prodigal Washington son in Cooper Kupp on a three-year deal. The 31-year-old Kupp, who grew up in Yakima, Wash., and played college ball at Eastern Washington, looks to rediscover his stardom in Seattle following three consecutive injury-plagued years.

Seattle still has plenty to address this offseason, especially on the offensive line. But as of Friday night, here's how the Seahawks' offense looks as free agency continues:

Seattle Seahawks projected 2025 depth chart: Offense

Quarterback
1. Sam Darnold
2. Sam Howell
3. Jaren Hall

Running back
1. Kenneth Walker III
2. Zach Charbonnet
3. Kenny McIntosh
4. George Holani

Wide receiver
1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
2. Cooper Kupp
3. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
4. Jake Bobo
5. Cody White
6. Dareke Young

Tight end
1. Noah Fant
2. AJ Barner
3. Brady Russell

Left tackle
1. Charles Cross
2. Josh Jones

Left guard
1. Sataoa Laumea
2. Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Center
1. Olu Oluwatimi
2. Jalen Sundell
3. Michael Novitsky

Right guard
1. Christian Haynes
2. Anthony Bradford

Right tackle
1. Abraham Lucas
2. Michael Jerrell

