2025 NFL draft: Colston Loveland linked to Seahawks as ideal landing spot
The Seattle Seahawks head into the 2025 NFL draft with a couple of glaring needs. They need more depth at wide receiver, which has gotten a lot of attention in Round 1. The same is true for defensive end.
As pressing as those needs are, the Seahawks are in worse shape on the offensive line. The interior of their line was already an issue before losing Laken Tomlinson in NFL free agency. They’ve also got injury concerns at offensive tackle.
NFL head coach says recent Seahawks visitor Tyler Shough is QB1 in 2025 class
Despite those issues, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport believes they would be an ideal fit for a player at a completely different position. He named an ideal landing spot for the top skill players, with Seattle as his choice for Michigan tight end Colston Loveland.
”Loveland didn’t post huge numbers in college, but that had more to do with the team around him and the scheme he was in than any potential weaknesses in the 6’6”, 248-pounder’s well-rounded game. The Seattle Seahawks have undergone a number of offensive changes in the offseason, but the tight end position has been a weakness for several years in the Emerald City. Loveland would fortify that weakness immediately.” — Davenport, Bleacher Report
Noah Fant has been a decent option but is far from a game-changer. He’s also entertaining the final year of his contract.
Loveland would offer an upgrade, while allowing them to let Fant walk in 2026, thus freeing up more cap space to continue building their roster to Mike Macdonald’s specifications.
