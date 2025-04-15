Seahawks named best fit for intriguing top-5 QB prospect
The Seattle Seahawks still have a lot of question marks surrounding the quarterback position even after signing Sam Darnold to a three-year deal this offseason.
Quarterback hasn't been ruled out as a position the team could address at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Athletic writer Derrik Klassen believes that Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart could be a good fit for the Seahawks in their new system.
"Seattle could go in a few directions, but Dart makes sense for their new offense under Klint Kubiak, and vice versa," Klassen writes.
"Dart reminds me a lot of Jimmy Garoppolo as a passer. The two are quite similar in build, arm talent and ability on throws over the middle of the field. A majority of Dart’s best throws on film are slants, short posts and crossers. The same was true of Garoppolo at his best in San Francisco. Neither Dart nor Garoppolo is a quarterback you want reading out a full progression very often.
"In theory, Kubiak’s offense plays into all of that. It’s built off the run game, which is then parlayed into a strong play-action attack. Not only does that simplify reads for the quarterback, it also demands the QB often makes tight throws over the middle of the field, which is where Dart shines.
"With a year on the bench to learn the pace of the league, maybe Dart can make it work with the Seahawks."
If the Seahawks can develop Dart, he could become a potential starter in the league, and that could give Seattle the true long-term franchise quarterback it has been seeking since Russell Wilson left after the 2021 season.
