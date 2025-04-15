All Seahawks

Seahawks named best fit for intriguing top-5 QB prospect

The Seattle Seahawks could look to add one of the better quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart answers questions at a press conference during the NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart answers questions at a press conference during the NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks still have a lot of question marks surrounding the quarterback position even after signing Sam Darnold to a three-year deal this offseason.

Quarterback hasn't been ruled out as a position the team could address at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Athletic writer Derrik Klassen believes that Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart could be a good fit for the Seahawks in their new system.

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Seattle could go in a few directions, but Dart makes sense for their new offense under Klint Kubiak, and vice versa," Klassen writes.

"Dart reminds me a lot of Jimmy Garoppolo as a passer. The two are quite similar in build, arm talent and ability on throws over the middle of the field. A majority of Dart’s best throws on film are slants, short posts and crossers. The same was true of Garoppolo at his best in San Francisco. Neither Dart nor Garoppolo is a quarterback you want reading out a full progression very often.

"In theory, Kubiak’s offense plays into all of that. It’s built off the run game, which is then parlayed into a strong play-action attack. Not only does that simplify reads for the quarterback, it also demands the QB often makes tight throws over the middle of the field, which is where Dart shines.

"With a year on the bench to learn the pace of the league, maybe Dart can make it work with the Seahawks."

If the Seahawks can develop Dart, he could become a potential starter in the league, and that could give Seattle the true long-term franchise quarterback it has been seeking since Russell Wilson left after the 2021 season.

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart scrambles during the second half
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart scrambles during the second half. / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

