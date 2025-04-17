2025 NFL draft: Luther Burden III 'would be a star' for Seattle Seahawks
Offensive line is still the easy favorite for the Seattle Seahawks and their 18th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, the closer we get to the draft the more analysts are expecting Seattle to target a wide receiver in Round 1, instead. With Colorado superstar WR/CB Travis Hunter guaranteed to be gone, the rest of the top five best wide receiver prospects who might be in range for the Seahawks in Round1 are Tet McMillan (Arizona), Matthew Golden (Texas), Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) and Luther Burden III (Missouri).
We prefer Golden as the Seahawks' number one target with that first pick. Howeverif he's no longer available then the next-best option as far as Seattle's needs go is likely Burden. According to Matt Galatzan at Newsweek, Burden is one of the top three fits for Seattle in Round 1.
"Luther Burden is as physical freak as they come, which is precisely what they need... his production did dip from his sophomore to his junior season, but he can do it all and would be a star in Seattle."
Over the last thee years, Burden put up 192 catches, 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns. He added another 252 yards and a touchdown as a punt returner.
The scouting report on Burden is that he has soft hands and is a threat at all three levels, especially going deep. Burden is also credited with great at creating separation and adding yards after catch. On the negative side, his route tree still needs developing.
If the Seahawks want him, they'll either have to target him at No. 18 overall or hope he's still there late in Round 1 in a trade-back scenario.
