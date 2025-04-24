Gauging the Sehawks' need at each position going into 2025 NFL draft
Drafting for need isn't the way you're supposed to do it - in an ideal world every team would be taking the Best Available Player in each round. Reality interferes with those plans each year, though. Whether the Seattle Seahawks like it or not - or believe it or not - they have some serious needs on offense going into the 2025 NFL draft - and some depth needs on defense.
Just how badly do they need help at each position, though? Let's see if we can break it down. Here's how we rate Seattle's needs at every spot on a scale of 1-10.
Quarterback: 3/10
With Sam Darnold the Seahawks have their starter - at least for 2025 - and with Drew Lock their primary backup spot is secured, as well. That means there may only be room for a developmental-type of quarterback. Currently that spot is held by Sam Howell, but if they can trade him it'll open room to pick a quarterback at some point over the next three days.
Running back: 1/10
Seattle doesn't need a running back and they won't need one anytime soon, unless they plan to trade starter Kenneth Walker III - which would be a very bad idea. Where the popular theory that Zach Charbonnet is better came from we have no clue - but it's fundamentally wrong. Walker has a top-five ceiling and with even a passable offensive line he could be in for an All-Pro future. As a third option Kenny McIntosh is pretty strong, too. If anything, the Seahawks could use a fourth RB but that can be filled by an undrafted free agent.
Wide receiver: 7/10
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is now the No. 1 guy at wide receiver and Cooper Kupp is a pretty damn-respectable second option. However, Seattle's depth beneath these two is pretty thin. Marquez Valdez-Scantling is their best burner - and they need a serious upgrade there. Jake Bobo is pretty solid but it would be a real gamble to assume he can handle WR3 duties with his lack of speed. The Seahawks should be drafting a wide receiver early - ideally no later than the third round.
Tight end: 6/10
This number might be all the way at the top if the Seahawks cut Noah Fant - but the promising start from AJ Barner in his rookie season gives them some breathing room. However, tight ends will likely be a much bigger part of Klint Kubiak's offense, which calls for at least a little urgency. It's a deep draft class at tight end, so Seattle should be able to wait until the fourth or fifth round - but they do need to take one at some point.
Interior offensive line: 13/10
There's really nothing positive to take away from the current crop of interior offensive linemen on the roster. At right guard the Seahawks tried several different options last season and they all failed miserably. At center Olu Oluwatimi doesn't appear to be a great fit and there are no proven veterans to be found. At left guard you might as well suit up and see what you can do, because there are exactly none on the roster now that Laken Tomlinson is out of the picture. The Seahawks have to make at least two iOL picks, preferably before Day 3.
Offensive tackle: 5/10
The Seahawks have a decent starter at left tackle in Charles Cross, but they can't rely on right tackle Abe Lucas to play even a half season at this point. With George Fant gone the swing tackle role falls to Josh Jones. Everyone else is on the roster-bubble, so it would behoove the Seahawks to at least add some more depth at this spot.
iDL/Edge: 2/10
The interior rotation might look little thin with Johnathan Hankins out and Cameron Young getting cut, but you have to keep in mind how much Mike Macdonald's edge rushers line up inside. With DeMarcus Lawrence joining the group outside, there should be plenty of pass-rush firepower to go around. This is a deep class on the edge/DL though, so there's nothing wrong with taking a flyer on one.
Linebacker: 3/10
For some reason this is a popular listed need for Seattle - but we have to assume those folks didn't get to see Tyrice Knight play down the stretch. The late-surging rookie established himself as a solid starter next to Ernest Jones, who has the middle linebacker spot locked down for the foreseeable future. Unless they're drafting a late Day 3 linebacker option who will mostly see action on special teams, there's no real reason to draft one this year.
Cornerback: 4/10
In theory this could be 1/10 or 7/10, depending on what kind of mood Riq Woolen is in on any given Sunday and if he'll give his full effort. There's a case to extend Woolen and keep him around for the long run and hope he matures, but you can also argue to trade him now and get the best possible return before his second contract. Either way, Seattle will want some depth on the left boundary - hopefully someone who could also fill in at nickel if Devon Witherspoon gets injured.
Safety: 2/10
Here's another spot where the Seahawks seem pretty well setup but for some reason people are expecting a pick. Unless it's someone special like Georgia's Malaki Starks or South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori who can boost the defense as a whole there's really no need, here. Julian Love is criminally underrated and Coby Bryant is growing into a star at free safety. A depth safety is fine, but there's no reason to force a pick here.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Tyler Lockett joins Titans, to get paired with No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
Seattle Seahawks tight end switches to new position under OC Klint Kubiak
Seahawks predicted to gamble on unheralded QB prospect in fourth round
John Schneider is wrong about Seahawks offensive line as ‘lazy narrative’