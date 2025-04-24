Seahawks former undrafted TE changing to key position in new offense
When healthy, Seattle Seahawks tight end Brady Russell has been trying to find a role in the offense for the past two seasons. He may have found his home with a new position change, according to Seahawks.com senior reporter John Boyle.
Russell is changing position to fullback in 2025. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound former tight end is already a quality blocker and brings the bonus of a skill set rooted in catching passes. That could create some fun situations for new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to exploit.
Through two NFL seasons, Russell is yet to catch a pass in the regular season but pulled in a catch-and-run touchdown reception in the 2024 preseason. Injuries limited his opportunities last season, but he still contributed 10 tackles on special teams.
"That's a significant development for Russell and the Seahawks, because new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has made it clear that, as was the case when he was in New Orleans, he expects fullback to be a significant role in Seattle's offense," Boyle wrote in his latest Seahawks mailbag. "The Seahawks can, of course, continue to add to that spot, but by switching Russell to fullback, it gives the Seahawks a viable option at that position heading into the offseason workout program."
The Seahawks hosted former New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice last week, but a deal seemingly never came together, or it wasn't the right fit. Seattle appears to like Russell and wants to keep him on the roster, now providing him an opportunity to contribute.
What will be most interesting to watch is whether Russell is utilized as a ball-carrier. He only took four carries in five collegiate seasons at Colorado, netting zero yards. Russell is sure to at least practice it during training camp to prepare for any potential tricks up Kubiak's sleeve.
Russell signed his exclusive rights tender with Seattle in early April, keeping him with the Seahawks through 2025. If he does well at fullback and Kubiak sticks around, they may want to secure Russell long-term.
