Tyler Lockett to Titans, pairing with No. 1 overall pick in 2025 NFL draft
After several months of sitting on the sidelines after the Seattle Seahawks released him for salary cap relief, Tyler Lockett has found a new home in the NFL.
Lockett broke the news himself last night that he's joining the Tennessee Titans, making the announcement on his personal Twitter account.
Until now Lockett had spent his entire career with the Seahawks, who traded up in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft to get him. Over the next 10 years, Lockett appeared in 161 games for Seattle, totaling 661 catches, 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns as a receiver. Early on he was also a hell of a kick/punt returner, putting up another 1,000+ yards and a touchdown on punts and 3,188 yards and two scores on kickoffs, where he was an All-Pro as a rookie.
That was an eternity ago in football years, though - and the current version of Lockett is pretty diminished. His production has dipped dramatically over the last two seasons and Lockett only managed 600 yards and two touchdowns this past year.
In Tennessee Lockett will be getting to work with the likely No. 1 overall pick in tonight's draft, which is expected to be Cam Ward from Miami, who also put in a couple of years at Washington State.
Lockett should project as the third wide receiver on the Titans' depth chart behind Calvin Ridley and Van Jefferson, but he could slip to fourth if Tennessee uses one of its other early picks on a wide receiver prospect.
