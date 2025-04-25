2025 NFL draft: Seahawks pick NDSU stud Grey Zabel at No. 18 overall
Our long wait is over and the Seattle Seahawks have got their guy. After weeks of speculation and domination of mock drafts, North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel the pick at No. 18 overall in the 2025 NFL draft for Seattle. Ari Meirov from the 33rd team was the first to report the selection.
Zabel (6-foot-6, 305 pounds) is the consensus number one interior offensive line prospect in this class. That has an obvious appeal for a team that went into this draft with the worst projected interior three starters in the league. Last season Zabel lined up at left tackle but he has experience at all five spots up front, including at center.
That might be where the Seahawk see Zabel playing, but they also have a pretty significant hole at left guard with Laken Tomlinson out, and their rotation of right guards didn't exactly impress last season.
Some day down the line Zabel could also theoretically replace Abe Lucas at right tackle if his chronic knee pain is not resolved. While much less likely, Zabel could also take over at left tackle if something happens with Charles Cross to make Seattle decide not to extend him.
Bottom line - Zabel offers a ton of positional value where the Seahawks need it most. While it's not a sexy pick by any means it is nevertheless a very necessary one.
Seattle still has a lot of needs to address on offense in this draft, including another interior offensive line selection, a wide receiver, and ideally a tight end as well. They have the capital to get it done, at least. For now the Seahawks hold four picks on Day 2 of the draft.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Tyler Lockett joins Titans, to get paired with No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
Seattle Seahawks tight end switches to new position under OC Klint Kubiak
Seahawks predicted to gamble on unheralded QB prospect in fourth round
John Schneider is wrong about Seahawks offensive line as ‘lazy narrative’