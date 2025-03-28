All Seahawks

2025 NFL draft: Seahawks insider shares scenario where QB could be their first pick

Mike Dugar at The Athletic sees a possibility that Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart could be the 18th overall pick - but only if they have a first-round grade on him.

Tim Weaver

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (QB03) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Seattle Seahawks have historically prefered not to draft their quarterbacks. With the one small exception, taking Russell Wilson in the third round 13 years ago is the only investment they have made at this position in the NFL draft under general manager John Schneider.

Heading into the 2025 NFL draft, it appears the Seahawks are once again poised to ignore this year's crop of rookie quarterbacks. Sam Darnold projects as their starter after signing a "three-year" deal worth up to just over $100 million and Sam Howell remains their top backup. There are also two other quarterbacks on the roster in Jaren Hall and John Rhys-Plumlee, who's converted to wide receiver but obviously could be an emergency option.

That doesn't leave a whole lot of room for a draft pick, but it's also hard to rule out the possibility - especially given the structure of Darnold's contract. If Darnold can't pick up where he left off in Minnesota last season, the Seahawks can get out in 2026 relatively painlessly, opening their QB1 job for another candidate.

If they do end up drafting a quarterback the most-likely name is Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss, who's generally raked third in this class behind Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, who will be out of range for Seattle at number 18 overall.

The Athletic's Seahawks beat reporter Mike Dugar recently answered a fan question regarding Dart as a possible draft target in Round 1. He says it's possible, but only if Seattle has a legitimate first-round grade on Dart.

That seems like a bit of a stretch at this point as Dart is projected to come off the board in the second round. However, there's still a whole month between now and the draft and it would be no surprise if he surges up boards between now and then, as quarterback prospects tend to do whether it's warranted or not.

So far only one other name has been linked to Seattle at this position. The Seahawks are reportedly interested in Tyler Shough from Louisville but he's expected to be a Day 3 pick.

Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.