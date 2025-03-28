Seahawks' ample cap space calls free agency strategy into question
After parting ways with Tyler Lockett, Geno Smith and DK Metcalf in less than a week's span, the Seattle Seahawks entered free agency with a ton of cap space to work with.
Nearly three weeks into free agency, they still have a ton of cap space to work with.
According to OverTheCap, the Seahawks have roughly $32.1 million in effective cap space (top 51 cap hits plus projected cap hits for the rookie class), the fifth-most in the league. That number may not be exactly accurate, as the site doesn't yet have the contracts of Steven Sims, Eric Saubert and Shemar Jean-Charles. However, all three of those players likely signed for the veteran minumum of around $1.2 million, so it shouldn't be too far off from the actual number.
So, after signing Sam Darnold (three years, $100.5 million), Cooper Kupp (three years, $45 million) and DeMarcus Lawrence (three years, $32.5 million), the Seahawks still have around $30 million in cap space remaining. Whether or not that's a good thing will depend on one's perspective, however.
On one hand, it may be fair to criticize John Schneider and co. for not spending to the limit when they made such an effort to clear cap space before free agency. The fact that they've done virtually nothing to address the offensive line, by far their biggest weakness, likely only adds fuel to this fire. After all, that cap space isn't going to keep Darnold upright this fall.
On the other hand, it seems pretty obvious that the Seahawks wanted to use this offseason as somewhat of a reset. Moving on from Lockett, Smith and Metcalf is more than enough proof of that. Now, they have a ton of money to do whatever they want with this season and beyond.
In short, it's likely a case of taking on short-term pain in exchange for long-term freedom, and if the Seahawks use that newfound freedom correctly, it will be a trade well worth making.
