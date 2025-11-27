Seattle Seahawks considered best NFC Wild Card, but can they win the division?

It’s been a few years since the NFL team based in the Pacific Northwest has reached the playoffs (2022), captured a division title (2020), and won a playoff game (2019).

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports ranked the wild card contenders in the NFC. Mike Macdonald’s talented club was at the top of his list. “The Seattle Seahawks joined the ranks of wild card squads entering Week 12 after their narrow 21-19 road defeat at the Los Angeles Rams, which ended on a 61-yard missed field goal. However, the Seahawks will face the Rams again in Week 16. Depending on how that game and the next few weeks go, Seattle could certainly regain first place in the NFC West.”

Following their clash with Minnesota, the ‘Hawks travel to Atlanta. Then Macdonald’s club has quite the challenge. They play their final two homes in a five-day span. First up are the AFC South leading Indianapolis Colts, followed by a Thursday night clash with the Rams. The ‘Hawks close with road tilts at Carolina and at San Francisco.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold leads the NFL with a 9.3 yards-per-pass-attempt average,” added Podell. “Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Darnold bounced back nicely in Week 12 at the 1-10 Tennessee Titans after Darnold threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-26 passing. The Seahawks now have a chance to put up big numbers once again thanks to facing the collapsing Minnesota Vikings (4-7).”

The Seahawks are certainly going to need some help if they are to get past Sean McVay’s red-hot team. As mentioned, they have a rematch with Los Angeles in Week 16. However, as it stands now, Macdonald’s club is 2-2 within the division, behind both the 49ers (4-1) and Rams (2-1). The ‘Hawks simply have to keep winning, especially those upcoming NFC West rematches, and hope these other two teams stumble along the way.

