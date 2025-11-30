Seahawks have big opportunity following Rams' shocking loss to Panthers

Week 13 started out with a chaotic Thanksgiving that shifted a lot of the playoff standings. That continued on Sunday as the NFC’s first-place team in the Los Angeles Rams, suffered a shocking 31-28 road loss to the Carolina Panthers, who found themselves in a good position for the NFC South.

One team that benefits from the Rams’ tough loss is the Seattle Seahawks (8-3). If the Seahawks take care of business in Week 13 at home against the Minnesota Vikings (4-7), they would be back in first place in the NFC West Division, tied with the Rams.

Outside of the Vikings on Sunday, the Seahawks have some tough matchups in the last five games. Seattle will face the Atlanta Falcons on the road, the Indianapolis Colts at home, a rematch versus the Rams at home, a road game versus the Panthers, and a road game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks are not only back in consideration for a divisional title, but the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs. They will be competing for the first-round bye and the home-field advantage against the Chicago Bears, the Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers, and the Green Bay Packers in this wild season.

Seattle is back in the conversation of quiet contenders for not only a divisional title, but a potential Super Bowl run. The Seahawks enter Week 13 with the second-ranked scoring offense (29.5) and the seventh-ranked scoring defense (19.7 points allowed per game). They have likely multiple Pro-Bowl players on both sides of the ball, including the league’s best receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

While the Seahawks might be back in the driver’s seat for the NFC West, there are still six games to win. If Seattle finishes out the regular season with wins, they would be at 14-3 and pass the most wins in the regular season. The Seahawks can’t look ahead; however, they need to focus on one game at a time.

