Is Matthew Stafford a Top Ten Quarterback in the NFL?
The Los Angeles Rams brought Matthew Stafford back to the team and now have one of the best quarterback/receiver duos with him and Davante Adams. 2025 will be one of their last years to compete for a Super Bowl, so expect them both to have big seasons.
Stafford gets to spend another year with Sean McVay, and neither of them has any excuse to start the season off slow like they did in 2024. 2025 has to be Super Bowl or bust, not only will it be one of Stafford's last opportunities, but it will be for this Rams core.
There's a lot at stake for Stafford next season, most notably his legacy and chances at getting into the Hall of Fame. Personally, I think he's done enough to warrant a gold jacket, but if he were to win another Super Bowl for the city of Los Angeles, there's no doubt in my mind that he'd be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
After spending so many years playing football for the Detroit Lions, for him to win two Super Bowls with the Rams would leave a lasting impression in the NFL and cement him as one of the greatest in the sport to pick up a football.
With all that being said, is Stafford still a top ten quarterback despite his age? Henry McKenna, NFL reporter and sports writer for FOX Sports, seems to think so. He wrote an article ranking each quarterback ahead of next season, and he has Stafford in the top ten of his list.
"Stafford won’t go away. I’m not as sure as everyone else that Davante Adams is the same transcendent talent at 33 years old. Adams will be WR2 behind Puka Nacua. But Stafford and Sean McVay have been too quiet for too long. This year, things are going to align for the Rams to make a deep run on the shoulders of Stafford".
The Rams' future in 2025 relies solely on how far Stafford can take them, and they've done everything in their power to give him as many weapons and as much talent as he could hope for. When he's on fire, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and he'll have to play the best football of his career if he wants to win another ring with the Rams.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Stafford content.
Please let us know your thoughts on Stafford content when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.