By the Numbers: Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots
The Seahawks and Patriots square off in Foxborough this Sunday. It's the first 10am kickoff test of the season for Seattle and the first ever for Mike Macdonald (at least since joining a West Coast team).
What will be a factor in the matchup? What numbers and stats go into the history between these two franchises?
8
Years since the Seahawks traveled to New England. The two teams met for Sunday Night Football on a chilly November night in the northeast. Seattle still had many pieces from their dominant defense that had won them a Super Bowl three years prior. That Patriots team took a 24-22 lead early in the fourth quarter. Stephen Hauschka got the lead back for Seattle midway through the final frame. Then, on a dramatic scramble, Russell Wilson found Doug Baldwin in the endzone to make it 31-24 with four minutes left.
The Patriots drove all the way inside the Seahawks 5 yard-line to attempt to tie it. With 14 seconds left from the 1 and on fourth down, Tom Brady threw a floater in the endzone to tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski got tied up with safety Kam Chancellor and the ball fell incomplete, sealing the big road win for Seattle.
49
Just like Bruno, we don't talk about that Super Bowl. Moving on.
19
Matchups between the Seahawks and Patriots. Seattle actually owns a 10-9 edge over New England and has won the last two matchups since that fateful Super Bowl. Seattle is 3-1 against the Patriots since 2012.
5
The remaining starters on the Seahawks that were on the team the last time these two squads played. DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jarran Reed, Jason Myers and Michael Dickson are the lone holdovers from when Seattle edged New England 35-30 in that game in Seattle in 2020.
65 and 893
Total points scored and total yards combined in their last matchup. It was Cam Newton against Russell Wilson. It's hard to imagine both teams approaching those figures again in this matchup. Both teams look like their defenses are taking strides. New England's offense has shown zero signs of being anywhere near that explosive. New England did not even cross the 300-yard threshold against the Bengals.
29
Total pressures for the Seahawks against the Broncos last week. That ranked second among all NFL teams during Week 1. The defense was flying around and making life miserable for Bo Nix and company. Was that one of those Week 1 weirdness things we should write off or is this the Mike Macdonald defense we've all been sitting on pins and needles to see? Jacoby Brissett is going to find out.
250
Both the Seahawks and Patriots defenses allowed less than 250 total yards to their Week 1 opponent. Both of those numbers rank inside the top six in the NFL. This will be a battle of strong defenses.
10
Years it has been since Geno Smith started a game at quarterback against the Patriots. Obviously, he gained experience against New England from his time as the starter for the New York Jets. This is yet another reminder of just how much Geno Smith has gone through. His longevity and perseverance are worthy of admiration. He gets a chance to get his first win on the road in New England, where he was previously 0 for 2 as a starter.
2
New head coaches coming into this season. Both teams are replacing franchise legends on the headset. Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick combined for 39 years and seven Super Bowl titles. Mike Macdonald and Jerod Mayo both have big shoes to fill as the head coaches of proud franchises.