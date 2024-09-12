New England Patriots Remind Seattle Seahawks of Super Bowl Heartbreak
With the Seattle Seahawks traveling to face the New England Patriots on Sunday, there were naturally going to be some echoes of the past along the way.
In case anyone has been living under a rock for the past decade, these two teams met in Super Bowl XLIX (49) and created one of the most memorable endings in NFL history.
Trailing by four with just two minutes to go, the Seahawks put together an impressive final drive to get themselves on the doorstep of the end zone and their second-straight championship. That was until Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler stepped in front of a would-be touchdown pass meant for Ricardo Lockette, giving New England its first championship in a decade.
Sunday's game marks just the third time these teams have played since then, and with it being the 10-year anniversary of that season, New England is going all out. In a brutal reminder of the Seahawks' past failures, the Patriots are bringing back Butler as Sunday's Keeper of the Light, meaning he will ring the bell at Gillette Stadium's lighthouse to ring in the new season.
"It's an honor to come back and celebrate with my teammates and the fans who have supported us throughout the years," Butler said, per the Patriots' site. "That game was a defining moment in all of our careers, and it's something we will never forget."
Keeper of the Light is a tradition the Patriots started last season, with Tom Brady being the inaugural one at last year's season opener.
It's not just Butler returning to Gillette, though. Over 20 players from the Super Bowl 49 team will be in attendance Sunday for a reunion weekend, some of them coming back to Foxborough for the first time in a decade. Every player and coach from that team received an invite, though some have broadcasting obligations and won't be able to make it.
The Seahawks have won both games against the Patriots since that Super Bowl, and they'll look to keep the steak going when they travel to Foxborough on Sunday.