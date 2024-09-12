Seattle Seahawks' Mike Macdonald Praises New England Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett
The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to go 2-0 after this week, but they have Jacoby Brissett and the New England Patriots standing in their way.
The Pats pulled off arguably the biggest upset of Week 1 by taking down Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, so Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald isn't underestimating what Brissett and his team can do.
"Jacoby is a really good quarterback. He's highly intelligent. He's underratedly mobile. If you let him run, he can move going forward. I think he delivers an accurate ball. He plays efficiently. He definitely has a very strong grasp of what they're asking him in terms of executing their system. They're playing clean football right now. It doesn't look like the new age, like sexy offenses that you're seeing these days, but I'll tell you what, it's really, really effective. It comes down to how you move the football, and they're doing that effectively right now," Macdonald said.
Brissett managed to throw for just 121 passing yards in Week 1, but he didn't turn the ball over and also contributed 32 of the team's 170 rushing yards, which adds context to Macdonald's "underratedly mobile" comment.
As a veteran, Brissett has seen a lot in his nine years in the NFL and he's also played for a lot of different teams and systems, making him one of the most knowledgable players in the league. That's part of the reason why he's starting over No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, as he gives them the best chance to win football games at this point in the season.
The Seahawks will make it their mission to prevent that from happening.