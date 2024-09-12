All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks' Mike Macdonald Praises New England Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett is facing off against the Seattle Seahawks this week.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett celebrates following the win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett celebrates following the win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to go 2-0 after this week, but they have Jacoby Brissett and the New England Patriots standing in their way.

The Pats pulled off arguably the biggest upset of Week 1 by taking down Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, so Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald isn't underestimating what Brissett and his team can do.

"Jacoby is a really good quarterback. He's highly intelligent. He's underratedly mobile. If you let him run, he can move going forward. I think he delivers an accurate ball. He plays efficiently. He definitely has a very strong grasp of what they're asking him in terms of executing their system. They're playing clean football right now. It doesn't look like the new age, like sexy offenses that you're seeing these days, but I'll tell you what, it's really, really effective. It comes down to how you move the football, and they're doing that effectively right now," Macdonald said.

Brissett managed to throw for just 121 passing yards in Week 1, but he didn't turn the ball over and also contributed 32 of the team's 170 rushing yards, which adds context to Macdonald's "underratedly mobile" comment.

As a veteran, Brissett has seen a lot in his nine years in the NFL and he's also played for a lot of different teams and systems, making him one of the most knowledgable players in the league. That's part of the reason why he's starting over No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, as he gives them the best chance to win football games at this point in the season.

The Seahawks will make it their mission to prevent that from happening.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News