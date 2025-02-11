Former Seahawks DC played major role in Eagles Super Bowl victory
One season after departing the franchise, a former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator is now a Super Bowl champion. Clint Hurtt won a championship with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the first title of his NFL coaching career.
Hurtt was Seattle's defensive coordinator from 2022-23. Once Pete Carroll was fired, he left to become Philadelphia's defensive line coach before the Seahawks hired new head coach Mike Macdonald.
Macdonald went on to hire former Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde as the team's defensive coordinator, and Hurtt joined Nick Sirianni's staff with the Eagles.
Hurtt's defensive line with the Eagles was among the best in the league this season, ranking 10th in run defense (104.2 yards per game allowed). Second-year former ninth overall pick Jalen Carter was selected to the Pro Bowl, but replaced by Seahawks lineman Leonard Williams due to the Eagles advancing to the Super Bowl.
In Super Bowl LIX, a 40-22 win for the Eagles, Philadelphia sacked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes six times, rarely letting him get comfortable in the pocket. Mahomes finished 21-of-32 passing for 257 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Most of that production came in the second half, when the Eagles already had a 24-0 lead.
The same cannot be said for Hurtt's stint with the Seahawks. During his two seasons as defensive coordinator, Seattle's defense didn't rank higher than 30th in rush yards per game allowed, and the passing defense ranked 21st in 2023.
Seahawks general manager John Schneider brought Macdonald in to fix Seattle's defense, and it finished the 2024 season vastly improved from the previous two seasons
Still, credit is due to Hurtt for helping coordinate a quality Eagles front. Most of Hurtt's coaching experience before being promoted to Seattle's defensive coordinator position was along the defensive line, as well.
Hurtt was the defensive line coach for Florida International University, Miami and Louisville at the college ranks before becoming the assistant D-line coach with the Chicago Bears in 2014. He moved to coaching outside linebackers with the Bears in 2015 before being hired as an assistant head coach and defensive line coach with Seattle in 2017.
Hurtt was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2022, replacing Ken Norton Jr. (2018-21). Though Hurtt didn't work out in that role long-term, he found a home — and a Lombardi Trophy — in Philadelphia.
