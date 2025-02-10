All Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider’s biggest challenge this offseason is financial

John Schneider does not have very enviable tasks this offseason working as the general manager for the Seattle Seahawks

Jeremy Brener

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the NFL are officially in the offseason after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

With the offseason upon them, the Seahawks must now begin to evaluate and make some difficult decisions in regards to which players the team should keep.

ESPN insider Brady Henderson lays out the dilemma for Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

Seattle Seahawk General Manager John Schneider watches warms of the Utah Utes.
Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawk General Manager John Schneider watches warms of the Utah Utes at Washington State Cougars football game at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. / James Snook-Imagn Images

"Now that they've hired Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator, the focus of the Seahawks' offseason will turn to their long list of contract questions. Fifteen of their starters are either pending free agents (Ernest Jones IV, Jarran Reed, Laken Tomlinson), veterans who will want new deals (Geno Smith, DK Metcalf), 2022 draft picks who are eligible for extensions (Charles Cross, Boye Mafe, Kenneth Walker III, Abraham Lucas, Coby Bryant, Riq Woolen) or highly paid players who could conceivably be cut (Dre'Mont Jones, Tyler Lockett, Uchenna Nwosu, Noah Fant)," Henderson writes.

"Seattle is already roughly $13 million over the cap, so this offseason will bring more tough decisions than usual."

These decisions will likely result in the Seahawks having to part ways with some players that have been key towards bringing the team to where it is now, but the future has a different outlook.

The Seahawks began a bit of a transition when they moved from Pete Carroll to Mike Macdonald as the team's new head coach, but now the players on the roster are more likely to feel some of the heat this offseason.

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks to the press.
Feb 28, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks named landing spot for long-time rival at quarterback

Jim Harbaugh, Chargers could pounce on Seahawks great if he gets cut

Seahawks get bad news from ESPN scoop regarding Matt Stafford, Rams

Seattle Seahawks predicted to trade QB Geno Smith to AFC cellar-dweller

ESPN suggests Seahawks may explore trading star cornerback this offseason

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.