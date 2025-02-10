Seahawks GM John Schneider’s biggest challenge this offseason is financial
The Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the NFL are officially in the offseason after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
With the offseason upon them, the Seahawks must now begin to evaluate and make some difficult decisions in regards to which players the team should keep.
ESPN insider Brady Henderson lays out the dilemma for Seahawks general manager John Schneider.
"Now that they've hired Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator, the focus of the Seahawks' offseason will turn to their long list of contract questions. Fifteen of their starters are either pending free agents (Ernest Jones IV, Jarran Reed, Laken Tomlinson), veterans who will want new deals (Geno Smith, DK Metcalf), 2022 draft picks who are eligible for extensions (Charles Cross, Boye Mafe, Kenneth Walker III, Abraham Lucas, Coby Bryant, Riq Woolen) or highly paid players who could conceivably be cut (Dre'Mont Jones, Tyler Lockett, Uchenna Nwosu, Noah Fant)," Henderson writes.
"Seattle is already roughly $13 million over the cap, so this offseason will bring more tough decisions than usual."
These decisions will likely result in the Seahawks having to part ways with some players that have been key towards bringing the team to where it is now, but the future has a different outlook.
The Seahawks began a bit of a transition when they moved from Pete Carroll to Mike Macdonald as the team's new head coach, but now the players on the roster are more likely to feel some of the heat this offseason.
