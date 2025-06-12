Cooper Kupp on what he loves about Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald's defense
If the Seattle Seahawks are going to prove all the negative offseason analysis wrong, a few key elements are going to have to break their way. For one thing, they'll need to field an elite defense - which shouldn't be too difficult considering they played at a top-five level after the bye week last season.
Most of the question marks are on the other side of the ball. Here there have been some seismic changes, including offensive coordinator, quarterback and especially wide receiver. That's where Seattle decisively ended the DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett era and will move forward with a WR corps led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, who's come over from the rival LA Rams.
Their offensive line will have to be much-improved for any of it to work, but one of the details that needs to break their way is a fully-healthy year from Kupp, who's had to sit out a total of 18 games over the last three seasons due to variety of injuries. However, the last time Kupp was 100% he wound up leading the NFL in catches, yards and touchdowns and went on to win Super Bowl MVP.
One way the Seahawks can help Kupp get back (or close) to that peak is by competing at a high level on defense every day at practice - and Kupp likes what he's seen and heard there, so far. According to Mike Dugar at the Athletic, Kupp is impressed by the defense's trash talk, but also their communication.
Cooper Kupp on Seahawks defense
"They talk a lot. A lot of talk... but they back it up. I love it... Hearing the communication as the offense is moving, formations and shifts, how they’re getting in and out of their calls, their mastery of what they’re trying to do is really impressive... That’s what you need. You need guys that are doing that and making sure that they’re on their stuff (and) the defense is playing as one. It’s cool to see that and hear that from the defensive side.”
A top-five finish from Seattle's defense and a resurgent year from Kupp alone would go a long way towards hitting the over on their projected win total.
There's good reason to believe the Seahawks might be better than just one-of-the-best, as well. This will be Mike Macdonald's second year calling plays for Seattle, and that benchmark was when the Baltimore Ravens turned the corner from a good defense to a great defense in 2023 - one that was not only the best in the league that year - but one of the most dominant all around units in modern NFL history. You can never predict a surge forward like that - it's far from out of the question, though.
