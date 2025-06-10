Packers sign former Seahawks 2023 fourth-round pick
A former Seattle Seahawks draft pick from just two seasons ago has a new NFL home as of Tuesday, June 10, over a month after he was waived.
The Green Bay Packers signed nose tackle Cameron Young, who was a fourth-round pick by the Seahawks out of Mississippi State in 2023. Seattle waived Young just before the 2025 NFL Draft in late April after he played in just one game last season due to a knee injury. In his two seasons with the Seahawks, Young appeared in 17 games and totaled 18 tackles and one tackle for loss.
Despite expectations that he would return sooner, Young's recovery carried into the regular season and led to him playing just two defensive snaps for the Seahawks in 2024. He played 205 defensive snaps as a rookie, backing up Jarran Reed in the middle of Seattle's defensive line.
If healthy, Young could still be a quality contributor at 6-foot-3, 304 pounds. Green Bay has former first-round picks leading their starting defensive line with Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt, but Young adds training camp competition at worst and nose tackle depth at best.
Young played four seasons at Mississippi State from 2019-22, appearing in 41 games and logging 106 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. If it wasn't for his injury, Young might have carved out a larger role with the Seahawks last season.
Instead, with first-round pick Byron Murphy II entering his second season alongside veterans Johnathan Hankins and Reed, the middle of the Seahawks' defensive line is looking good even without Young as depth. Superstar defensive lineman Leonard Williams is also likely to continue lining up all over the trenches as a versatile weapon.
Young now has a chance for a fresh start with a new team as he tries to make the Packers' initial 53-man roster in late August.
