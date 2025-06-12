Seattle Seahawks should sign former rival following breakout season
The Seattle Seahawks made a huge investment in their offensive line during the 2025 NFL draft when they used the 18th overall selection on North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel. Slated to start at left guard, Zabel should help Seattle improve upon their greatest weakness, but they shouldn’t be content with their current depth chart — especially given Sam Darnold’s struggles in Minnesota when protection broke down.
Thankfully, there’s still a starting-caliber player available who would give them a boost in pass protection in Will Hernandez. Seattle knows Hernandez well after he spent the past three seasons with an NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals.
Hernandez was named one of the top remaining free agents by ESPN’s Matt Bowen, especially after a strong start to the 2024 season.
“A knee injury cut Hernandez's 2024 season short after just five games. The veteran guard had a pass block win rate over 94% in each of the past three seasons, and he's a physical run blocker. His footwork on contact and his power pop on tape. At age 30, he could still be a starter.” — Bowen, ESPN
As Bowen pointed out, Hernandez saw his season end prematurely due to a knee injury. That could be the reason teams aren’t banging down his door, but it could also play in Seattle’s favor.
That lack of interest could force Hernandez to sign an affordable one-year deal to prove himself. That would give them a player who is not only an upgrade at guard, but also one motivated to earn a big pay day in 2026.
