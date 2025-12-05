Richard Sherman pours cold water on popular comparison for Seahawks defense

Once the Legion of Boom was fully disbanded (except for the few years Bobby Wagner was the last remaining member), the Seattle Seahawks' defense was bad. They couldn't stop the run and were frequently gashed by opposing offenses in the passing game.

Not anymore. In his second season as the franchise's head coach, Mike Macdonald has brought a familiar identity back to Seattle. The Seahawks are 9-3 and have arguably the NFL's best defense.

The Seahawks are allowing just 88.8 rush yards per game (2nd) and 18.1 points per game (3rd). They have forced 18 turnovers (6th) and sacked opposing quarterbacks 40 times (4th) while giving up just 6.1 yards per pass attempt (1st).

It's an elite group that resembles the team's Super Bowl-winning rosters from 2012-15. But former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who was one of the best players on those teams, isn't a fan of that comparison.

“There’s only one of any [elite] defense,” Sherman told Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop. “But they’re playing really good football.”

Jan 19, 2014; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) celebrates after tipping a pass to outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (53) for an interception in the fourth quarter of the 2013 NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

In Sherman's defense, he's not saying this Seahawks defense can't be great. He's simply stating that the comparisons are like comparing apples to oranges when none of the players or schemes are the same.

Sherman continued, however, and explained what is so similar about the tenacity of both Seahawks defenses.

“Football is fun in general,” Sherman said. “But defensive football, when you’re whupping up on people, you’re in a good rhythm, everybody’s swarming — there’s nothing like it.”

Seattle's defense has that swarming mentality. As soon as one player contacts a ball-carrier, three more are close by to help with the tackle. On most of the Seahawks' sacks, multiple players are affecting the quarterback and forcing him toward another rusher. That's the team defense style that Macdonald is working to employ.

But does Sherman believe this could be the second championship-level defense in Seahawks history? Time will tell.

“Legacies in this league don’t matter unless you win in the playoffs,” Sherman added. “They’re playing great football. They’re consistent. They’re sound. They’re attacking. They’re deep, especially at the defensive line. It [has] been beautiful football.”

