Seahawks Nab Versatile Offensive Lineman in Latest Mock Draft
ESPN's draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest NFL mock draft on Wednesday.
The Seattle Seahawks pick at 18 in the first round and Kiper has them taking a versatile offensive lineman out of the SEC. Armand Membou out of Missouri is the pick, giving Seattle a much-needed talent boost and flexibility along the offensive line.
Indeed, the interior offensive line is perhaps Seattle's greatest need. Pro Football Network ranks Seattle's offensive line at 30th in the NFL, citing struggles in pass protection and being one of the worst running teams in football in 2024. Several solid offensive linemen will be available at 18. Some experts have Membou going on Day 2, but Kiper has him sneaking into the first round here.
Membou was the fifth highest-graded offensive lineman in college football in 2024, per Pro Football Focus. That includes a stellar 87.6 run-blocking grade, the eighth-best in the country. Seattle desperately needs more maulers in the run game. Whoever is the offensive coordinator will be grateful for upgrades on the line.
Membou can play tackle or guard, but Seattle will be fixating on the interior ... He's very good in pass protection and shows some pop at the point of attack.- Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
Membou isn't a one-trick pony. Despite playing in the SEC against some of the best pass rushers in college football, he did not allow a single sack in 410 pass-blocking snaps. Membou has only allowed three sacks in his entire college career.
That sounds like a player Mike Macdonald's crew could use along the offensive line.
Positionally, Membou started three consecutive years at right tackle for the Tigers. Picking Membou would not mean the Seahawks are kicking Abe Lucas to the curb. Kiper likes Membou as a guard and a tackle. He doesn't have the elite length as some of the premier tackles in the NFL, which is why a move to guard may suit him.
Either as a guard or tackle, Membou possesses the traits and skills that is coveted for NFL linemen. He has a thick build and can provide a solid anchor. He blocks to impose his will, not just to get in the way.
Bleacher Report compared him to former Seahawks Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown. Appearing in 35 games in college, Membou has plenty of experience against some of the best talent college football has to offer.
The Seahawks badly need upgrades along the interior line. If Membou can transition well to the inside, he looks like a winning prospect. Plus, he adds insurance to the right tackle position, where Abe Lucas has struggled to stay healthy consistently.