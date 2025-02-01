Seahawks Post Senior Bowl Seven-Round Mock Draft
The NFL Draft in 2025 still is just under three months. However, with Senior Bowl practices wrapping up ahead of the game this weekend, it's got people thinking draft already. Let's consider some Senior Bowl participants in the latest seven-round mock draft.
Round 1, Pick 18: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
EDGE rusher is not exactly the Seahawks' top need in this upcoming draft. However, given the uncertainty surrounding Uchenna Nwosu and Dre'Mont Jones, both cap casualty candidates, it would be smart to add to the group. In this case, this was simply the "best player available" kind of pick. In some draft classes, Walker might have been the best defensive prospect on the board.
When watching tape of Georgia football, No. 11 just jumps off the screen. Just watch both of Georgia's matchups against Texas. Walker beats that vaunted Longhorn offensive line several times and wreaks havoc in the backfield. His 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss are just the tip of the iceberg. Mike Macdonald would be salivating while thinking of ways to deploy this shiny new toy on defense.
Round 2, Pick 50: Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
One player stuck out to me personally during the College Football Playoff. Donovan Jackson started this season at left guard. Due to an injury to Josh Simmons, he slid outside to left tackle and held his own. Although he likely projects better as a guard in the NFL, the fact that he was willing to move to tackle and played well all the way through their run to a national title speaks volumes.
He allowed two sacks all season, which came in his first start at left tackle against Penn State. That included a matchup with Abdul Carter, a likely top five pick. Otherwise, he did not allow a sack either as a guard or tackle. He would instantly legitimize the interior offensive line in Seattle.
Seattle can't go much further than round two without addressing the offensive line.
Round 3, Pick 82: Grey Zabel, OL North Dakota State
After getting Jackson, Zabel is the perfect complement along the offensive line. At the highest level of FCS football, he played at least 200 snaps at four of the five offensive line spots, along with 17 at center. At North Dakota State, he specialized at both tackle spots.
He allowed just two quarterback hits in 453 pass blocking snaps this season, mostly at left tackle. He is performing well in Senior Bowl practices, mostly along the interior. That is likely where he best fits in the NFL. The Seahawks could sure use his elite versatility and nasty attitude between the whistles.
Round 4, Pick 137: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
It's time for the Seahawks to take a swing on a young quarterback. Sure, McCord is not among the top tier signal callers bound for the first round. This quarterback class is very shallow compared to years past. However, let's put some respect on the season McCord had with Syracuse after transferring from Ohio State.
He led the FBS in completions (391) and passing yards (4,779), the latter being an ACC record. Per Pro Football Focus, he also led the entire FBS in "Big Time Throws." Those are defined as "a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window." Yes, he had more than any quarterback projected to be a first round pick this season. That seems like a trait for a quality NFL quarterback. At six-foot-three and 220 pounds, he adds acceptable size to his quality season with his arm in 2024.
He wouldn't likely start Week 1 with Geno Smith still in town. That is also to the Seahawks' advantage. They won't have to rush McCord, who is still a project in some respects. Seattle has time to develop McCord in the background.
The Seahawks have not taken a quarterback earlier than the seventh round since Russell Wilson himself in 2012. It's time.
Round 5, Pick 173: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
Eventually, the Seahawks will move on from one or multiple of their top receivers. DK Metcalf is constantly being tossed into trade rumors, founded or otherwise. Tyler Lockett is certainly not going to return to the team under his current deal for 2025. It sounds like Seattle would do well to add to the receiving corps.
Noel brings a similar skillset and build to that of Lockett, who seems most likely of the two veteran receivers to not be on the team next season. At 5-11, 200 pounds, he is a slighty bulkier version of Lockett. He did a large portion of his damage with the Cyclones from the slot. In the Big 12 Conference, he became one of the most prolific pass catchers in 2024, hauling in 80 passes for 1,194 yards and eight scores. He has the production, the route-running skills, versatility, and savvy to make it in the NFL.
Round 6, Pick 187: Isas Waxter, CB, Villanova
An East-West Shrine Game participant, Waxter cut his teeth in the FCS ranks at Villanova. That doesn't mean he's undersized for a cornerback. At 6-2, 215 pounds, he has long limbs and smooth athleticism. A two-time FCS All-American, he never allowed better than an 80.0 passer rating in his final four seasons with Villanova.
Seattle has a true alpha at cornerback in Devon Witherspoon. And after a strong rookie campaign in 2022 that included a Pro Bowl, the last two seasons have been up-and-down for his partner in crime, Riq Woolen. Tre Brown underperformed. Artie Burns didn't stay healthy. Seattle turned to undrafted journeyman Josh Jobe for significant snaps at cornerback. To his credit, Jobe acquitted himself well. Last year, the team drafted Nehemiah Pritchett, who played defense sparingly.
Either way, the Seahawks need another competitor at corner.
Round 6, Pick 196: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State
Even after nabbing Byron Murphy II in the first round last year, the Seahawks need more beef along the defensive line. They are set to lose Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins in the middle, unless they are re-signed in free agency. While banking on a possible sixth-rounder to fill that void is risky, Farmer has the ideal physical traits. At 6-3, 318, he plays like a true one-tech lineman. He has enough pass rushing skills and power to merit a draft pick, even if he is unrefined.
At Florida State, he totaled 9.0 sacks and 15 tackles for loss over the last two seasons. He was a consistent presence on that defense, even when things got ugly for the Seminoles as a team in 2024. There is enough there to work with and a strong defensive line group with him could boost his potential.
Round 6, Pick 212: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
Certainly, by the sixth round, you likely aren't looking at the next Brian Urlacher or Bobby Wagner at linebacker. However, Seattle needs to fill out some depth after something of a transitional year at the poisition this season. For now, Ernest Jones is set to be a free agent. Most believe bringing him back should be one of Seattle's top priorities in the offseason.
Even if Jones returns, the Seahawks could use a player like Kiser. He was a vacuum cleaner for Notre Dame this season, sucking up an FBS-leading 55 solo tackles, and 90 combined. He won't wow anyone in pass coverage but he clearly has the football IQ and physicality to be effective against the run or even on special teams. Perhaps he could be Seattle's next Nick Bellore.
Round 7, Pick 236: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami
Many are calling this one of the deepest running back draft classes in many years. On the surface, it appears the Seahawks are set at the position. However, a pop under the hood might suggest the need is bigger than some realize. Ken Walker III is entering the final season of his rookie deal. That, plus the fact that Zach Charbonnet out-performed him in some respects this season after Walker finished the year on injured reserve leaves some room for doubt.
If the Seahawks were to make the bold move of moving on from Walker, this need becomes greater. Even if Walker, Charbonnet, and even Kenny McIntosh all remain on the roster heading into training camp this summer, adding another back to the mix might be smart.
Martinez has been uber-productive at two different programs on opposite coasts of the country. He scampered for 1,185 yards and nine scores for Oregon State in 2023. This past season, he transferred to Miami and lit it up to the tune of 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns. At 232 points, he is a load to bring down. That kind of bulk and production might tempt new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and company to take a late flyer on Martinez.