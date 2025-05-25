ESPN projects Boye Mafe - not DeMarcus Lawrence - will lead Seahawks pass rush
After they traded Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles (why?) the Seattle Seahawks' pass rush fell off for a number of years. However, the arrival of new head coach Mike Macdonald and a couple of new additions finally has this group looking tough for the first time in several years going into the 2025 NFL season.
There's a new name at the top of Seattle's edge rush rotation this year. One of their big free agency signings was adding long-time Dallas Cowboys veteran DeMarcus Lawrence on a three-year, $32.5 million deal.
Lawrence is projected to replace Dre'Mont Jones in the starting lineup opposite Uchenna Nwosu, who's been plagued by injuries the last couple of seasons but when healthy is one of the game's most underrated all-around defenders at his position.
Next up are the team's two up-and-coming second-round draft picks, Derick Hall and Boye Mafe - who may be the most talented in the entire group.
According to ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projections for the 2025 season, Mafe will actually lead the team in sacks. He has Mafe at 6.0 sacks to go with eight tackles for a loss. Lawrence is close behind at 5.7 sacks and 9 tackles for a loss.
As for the rest of the group, Nwosu is only expected to total 3.4 sacks and six tackles for a loss. Meanwhile, Derick Hall is at 4.6 sacks and six tackles for a loss.
While the Seahawks elected to pass on a loaded class of edge rushers in the draft, they did sign two undrafed free agents who could make a big impact. Their most-expensive UDFA signing was on Utah edge Connor O'Toole. Jared Ivey from Ole Miss is also considered one of the top college free agents in this class. Both of them were ranked among the top-five undrafted edge rushers by NFL.com.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Mike Macdonald adamant over one specific change to Seahawks defense
CBS analyst nails the key difference between Sam Darnold, Geno Smith
Seahawks rookie tells Kay Adams about Klint Kubiak’s bold vision for him
Proposed Seahawks RB move among biggest potential backfield changes