Seahawks signing 2 of NFL.com's top-5 undrafted free agent edge rushers
In addition to cornerback, one position that there was a case to hit up that the Seattle Seahawks did not this weekend was edge rusher. While their rotation is pretty strong, it's also pretty old at the top with DeMarcus Lawrence and pretty oft-injured with Uchenna Nwosu slated to start on the other side. Boye Mafe and Derick Hall represent great depth options, but it wouldn't have been a bad idea to add a promising prospect here to plan for the future.
Then again, this class was so deep at edge that the Seahawks front office may have figured they could still land an impact player at this spot after the draft. If so, they seem to have hit the money. According to NFL.com's rankings of the top reported undrafted free agent signings, Seattle is getting two of the top five edge rushers.
Jared Ivey - Ole Miss
According to Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are signing Mississippi pass rusher Jared Ivey, who is ranked second on NFL.com's list of the top edge UDFAs. Ivey (6-foot-6, 275 pounds) spent two years at Georgia Tech to begin his college career but didn't see much playing time. So, before the 2022 season he transferred to Ole Miss, which worked out well for him. Ivey's numbers got better each year, peaking with seven sacks, 11 tackles for a loss, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles as a Senior in 2024. Here's the highlight reel.
Connor O'Toole - Utah
According to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, Seattle is also signing Utah edge rusher Connor O'Toole (6-foot-4, 252 pounds), who started out as a 210-pound wide receiver but has since bulked up and switched to defensive end. Over the last two seasons, he totaled seven sacks and 11 tackles for a loss for the Utes.
Seattle's edge rotation is pretty tight from 1-4, but there may be room for somebody like Ivey or O'Toole to squeeze onto the initial 53-man roster. To get there they'll have to beat out veterans like Jamie Sheriff and Tyreke Smith.
