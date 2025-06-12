ESPN: ex-Cowboys superstar DeMarcus Lawrence ‘setting tone’ for Seahawks
This offseason, there was an offensive makeover in the Pacific Northwest. The Seattle Seahawks ranked 14th in the league in total yards per game this past season, and only four clubs gained fewer yards on the ground. The newcomers include offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, quarterback Sam Darnold, wideouts Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo.
ESPN Seahawks’ writer Brady Henderson had these observations in terms of Mike Macdonald’s minicamp, and the club’s biggest free-agent addition this offseason on the defensive side of the ball.
“The non-contact nature of spring practices hasn’t allowed DeMarcus Lawrence to show off the physicality that has been his calling card for over a decade in the NFL,” said Henderson. “But the 33-year-old defensive end is still managing to make an impression on his new Seahawks teammates—and to set a tone with the younger ones.”
On Wednesday, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Leonard Williams (via Henderson) spoke about the former Cowboys’ standout. “We haven’t been able to play next to each other or anything like that, but I think just the type of leadership and mindset that he brings to the team is just phenomenal, He’s a dog. He speaks a lot, he plays hard. He’s going into Year 12 and he’s out there practicing harder than some of the rookies.
"So, we’re getting on the rookies saying, ‘OK, this is an example. This guy’s going into Year 12. He’s got nothing to prove, but he’s out there working his craft as hard as he can every day.’” Henderson also pointed out that the four-time Pro Bowler “has not appeared limited over the spring after playing in only four games with Dallas last season because of a foot injury.”
General manager John Schneider did not make a lot of moves this offseason when it came to Macdonald’s defense. If Lawrence can bounce back smartly after missing 13 games in 2024, the Seahawks’ defense could take several steps forward.
