ESPN: Russell Wilson still an option for Giants even after big-name signing
One of the biggest free agent quarterbacks came off the board yesterday when Jameis Winston signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the New York Giants. That is of course the kind of money that NFL teams only pay backup quarterbacks and it's on the shallow end of that pool. The Giants are clearly not done making moves at QB, and former Seattle Seahawks starter Russell Wilson may yet be in the mix to join them, according to Jeremy Fowler at ESPN.
Winston gives the Giants an undeniably-entertaining but not very reliable option at quarterback. The latest chapter for the former number one overall pick came in Cleveland, where he started seven games last season. Winston wound up going 2-5 as the Browns' starter, throwing for an impressive 2,121 yards and 13 touchdowns but also 12 interceptions, as well.
Wilson has always been a steadier hand at quarterback, even if his style is also somewhat unsustainable. Last season Wilson started 11 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, going 6-5 with nearly 2,500 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. His passer rating (95.6) was only a few points below his career average (99.8).
Even if Wilson does join the Giants, they may not have their starter yet. At this point in his career Wilson is on the cusp between performing at a respectable QB1 level and becoming a backup. That's means there's not a huge gap between Wilson and Winston - and the G-Men can do better.
Their best hope to land a true franchise QB is of course the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Cam Ward is expected to be the first quarterback drafted - likely to the Tennessee Titans or a trade-up partner with the first overall pick. From there the only obstacle between the Giants and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is the Cleveland Browns, who are still stuck with Deshaun Watson but should also be looking for a quarterback as they'll dump Watson the first chance it's financially viable.
A three-man QB room of Sanders, Wilson and Winston might not be very good compared to the competition (at least until Sanders comes of age) but it would make for some great content.
