ESPN analyst forecasts what QB Jalen Milroe's rookie season could look like
Recently, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic spoke to Seattle Seahawks’ head coach Mike Macdonald about his 2025 draft class. Eventually, the subject turned to quarterback Jalen Milroe—the 92nd overall selection. In his last two seasons with the Crimson Tide, he threw for 5,178 yards and 39 scores (17 interceptions), plus ran for 1,257 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Via Dane Brugler and his 2025 NFL draft guide aka The Beast, “(Milroe) is a dynamic athlete with a unique blend of speed, arm strength and intelligence, making him an intriguing developmental option for a patient coaching staff.”
So, what could we see from the young quarterback? “Macdonald went on to imply that while quarterback Sam Darnold would play most of the snaps,” explained Dugar, “Milroe will have an opportunity to earn a unique role in certain situations.”
Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider, via Dugar, said that the team “added an explosive weapon while (Milroe) develops as a quarterback.” Meanwhile, the Seahawks’ sideline leader made it quite clear to Dugar what his third-round pick’s role is.
“The way (the Saints) used (Taysom Hill) was more in a tight end-fullback hybrid role,” explained Macdonald, “sometimes taking snaps; Jalen is a quarterback through and through. He’s going to be trained to play quarterback for us. When he’s in there, he’s going to be playing quarterback. But the athleticism is going to come to life when he’s on the field.”
That brings us to ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes, who made her thoughts extremely clear when it came to what Milroe's role could be "in year one."
Seattle’s offensive unit generated just 38 touchdowns in 17 games this past season. In 2025, there will be a new field general in Darnold, new wideouts in Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and an intriguing wild card in quarterback Jalen Milroe. Coordinator Klint Kubiak’s first season in the Pacific Northwest could be intriguing indeed.
