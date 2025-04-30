Post-draft 53-man roster projection: Seahawks keep 10 offensive linemen again
NFL training camps begin in less than three months. Just over a month later, teams will have to trim their 90-man rosters down to just 53 players. The Seattle Seahawks underwent a massive transformation across their projected starting offensive lineup, while adding defensive pieces.
There could be major shake-ups still to come, as extensions and trades occur between now and the beginning of the season as franchises begin to inventory their personnel. Seattle's front office likely isn't done transforming the roster as they near the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald.
Here's our too-early post-draft Seahawks 53-man roster projection.
* denotes rookie status
Offense (26)
Wide receiver (6): Cooper Kupp, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Tory Horton*, Jake Bobo, Ricky White III*
Offensive line (10): LT Charles Cross, LG Grey Zabel*, C Olu Oluwatimi, RG Sataoa Laumea, RT Abraham Lucas, T Josh Jones, T Michael Jerrell, G Bryce Cabeldue*, C/G Jalen Sundell, RG Anthony Bradford
Tight end (3): Noah Fant, AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo*
Quarterback (3): Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe*
Running back (3): Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, Damien Martinez*
Fullback (1): Robbie Ouzts*
Defense (24)
Defensive line (7): Jarran Reed, Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Johnathan Hankins, Jared Ivey*, Rylie Mills*, Quinton Bohanna
Outside linebacker (4): DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Derick Hall
Inside linebacker (4): Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight, Drake Thomas, Jackson Woodard*
Cornerback (5): Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Josh Jobe, Nehemiah Pritchett, Zy Alexander*
Safety (4): Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Nick Emmanwori*, D'Anthony Bell
Specialists (3)
Kicker (1): Jason Myers
Punter (1): Michael Dickson
Long snapper (1): Chris Stoll
The biggest change on this projected roster is the absence of running back Kenneth Walker III. This anticipates Walker being traded before or during training camp as the Seahawks shift to a more physical rushing attack. Walker is also entering the final year of his deal and coming off an injury-plagued season. Every other Seahawks running back is under contract through at least 2026.
Seattle also keeps 10 of its 11 draft picks on the 53-man roster, bringing offensive lineman Mason Richman back on the practice squad instead of reserving a roster spot for him. Sixth-round pick Bryce Cabeldue does land on the roster.
There aren't many other massive surprises. Rookie fifth-round pick Robbie Ouzts wins the fullback competition over former tight end Brady Russell, and Ouzts also serves as a fourth tight end option for the team. Russell is kept on the practice squad.
Three undrafted free agents land on the roster: former LSU cornerback Ty Zentner, UNLV inside linebacker Jackson Woodard and Mississippi defensive lineman Jared Ivey. Each project as depth options for needy positions on Seattle's defense, and players that Macdonald can mold. Drake Thomas, a 2023 undrafted free agent, also makes the roster at linebacker after playing well in limited action last season.
Both of the Seahawks' wide receiver selections in the draft make the roster, with Horton projected to have a role immediately as a vertical threat. All told, the Seahawks end up with 13 rookies on their initial 53-man roster — keeping significant young talent and adding to their established core.
