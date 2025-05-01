NFL insider says Jalen Milroe was best-case scenario for Seahawks at QB
After signing Sam Darnold to a three-year contract (with an out after one year), the Seattle Seahawks were in the market for a developmental player to groom. They ended up finding that in Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, who they selected at No. 92 overall.
Milroe heads to Seattle with an interesting skill set, but a lot of questions. He’s shown at times that he can be dangerous when his accuracy is on point, but that’s not always the case. Despite his issues with consistency, he’s always a threat with his legs, something that led to some high projections heading into the draft.
In the end, he went about where he should, and landed in an excellent spot for both the player and the team. Summer Sports’ Sam Bruchhaus and Lindsay Rhodes recently discussed this with Bruchhaus saying he was the “best case scenario” for Seattle.
"If you wanted to build out a scenario for the Seahawks adding a quarterback, I think this is the best case scenario." - Bruchhaus
Rhodes stated she thought Milroe could be a surprise first-round pick due to his upside as a runner. Bruchhaus said he had some of the “highest highs” in the nation, including an unbelievable performance against Georgia.
Milroe has all the tools to succeed, and he stepped up in the clutch more than once. He’s not someone who should be hurried on to the field, which won’t be the case in Seattle. That’s why this might also have been the best case scenario for Milroe.
