ESPN proposes Seahawks-Eagles defensive swap ahead of NFL trade deadline
We are now less than three weeks away from the 2025 NFL trade deadline, which will likely be the Seattle Seahawks' last, best chance to improve their roster before they make what could be their first deep playoff run in 10 years.
Right now, the team's greatest need appears to be depth in their secondary, which has been hit abnormally hard by injuries early in the season.
While Josh Jobe and Derion Kendrick have performed well, no team can have too much help at cornerback, which is why they're likely going to be buyers at this spot going into the deadline.
According to Bill Barnwell at ESPN, they should explore a corner-for-corner swap with the Philadelphia Eagles - sending over Riq Woolen in exchange for Kelee Ringo.
"The Seahawks would get some draft capital and their own developmental prospect in Ringo, who hasn't been able to regularly crack the starting lineup in Philadelphia. Ringo has one extra year of team control, and he would slot in as a reserve cornerback when star Devon Witherspoon is healthy. The Seahawks would also lock in some draft capital, which wouldn't be guaranteed if they let Woolen leave in free agency. They might see this move as addition by subtraction, frankly."
This may be tough to swallow given how great Woolen played his rookie year and the phenomenal ceiling that his athleticism gives him.
However, it's become more clear over time that for whatever reason Woolen isn't fully bought in and is never going to play with the kind of focus that Mike Macdonald demands from his defenders.
Even with all his shortcomings, there's still a case to keep Woolen and extend him, hoping that he will mature the longer he's in the NFL and eventually live up to his full potential.
That would probably be naive given what we've seen from Woolen the last few years, though. It's better to get something for Woolen now rather than allowing him to leave in free agency in March and getting nothing in return.
