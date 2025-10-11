Seahawks-Raiders blockbuster trade proposal would supercharge ailing pass rush
The Seattle Seahawks entered the season with a four-deep pass rush that seemed capable of being among the best in the league, thanks to a committee approach.
Seattle's pass rush has been decent, totaling 13 sacks so far this season (T-9th in NFL), but two of the team's top edge rushers are working through injuries. Additionally, most of the rush has come from the inside, as Uchenna Nwosu is the only outside rusher with at least one sack so far this season (2.5).
It's been an area of disappointment so far this season. Could the Seahawks look to make a blockbuster move before the trade deadline?
Is Raiders' Maxx Crosby a trade target?
Surprisingly, despite his recently signed megadeal with the Las Vegas Raiders, Crosby is very tradable, according to Rob Staton of the Seahawks Draft Blog. The Seahawks could be first in line for a potential deal.
The Raiders would inherit a very small dead cap hit if they moved off Crosby, and it could be a beneficial transaction considering Las Vegas is currently 1-4 after a poor start to the season.
It could also be a move that takes the Seahawks' pass rush to the next level.
"According to Albert Breer, they pitched the idea of trading Geno Smith and DK Metcalf to Vegas for Crosby in the off-season," Staton wrote. "The Raiders turned it down. So we know they at least have some interest (an obvious statement given Crosby’s impact and talent).
"He’s one of the few players in the NFL I’d be willing to go big on. His relentless playing style, personality and production can be a game-changer. He’s a true star off the edge."
DeMarcus Lawrence appears to be trending towards playing this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that's not a guarantee. Derick Hall won't play due to an oblique injury.
The Seahawks would likely have to include a hefty package that includes Day 1 draft compensation and one of their young pass rushers, such as Boye Mafe. But if that's what it takes to elevate Mike Macdonald's pass rush, there's a chance Seattle heavily pursues it before the deadline.
