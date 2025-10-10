Jaxon Smith-Njigba on pace to shatter Seahawks record set by Steve Largent
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is making his mark in his third year with the team.
Smith-Njigba is averaging 106.8 yards per game so far this season with the Seahawks, which would be the best average in franchise history. Steve Largent has held the Seahawks' yards per game record for a season since 1979.
“What great players do is that they bring it every day,’’ Mike Macdonald said via Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta wrote.
“They go rip it. They prepare their tails off. … But I’d say his mentality is steadfast and consistent of ‘I’m trying to be great at my craft. I’m also trying to push the envelope on what I’m trying to do and get accomplished.’ Part of that is building chemistry with the rest of your offense, the quarterback and the rest of your receiver room and being a great teammate. That is what the great ones do, and that’s what Jaxon’s doing, and that’s what makes it so exciting, sustainable.”
While Smith-Njigba is hoping to accomplish a lot with the Seahawks, he has his mind set primarily on winning football games.
“We’ll see what happens,” Smith-Njigba said via Condotta. “Like I always say, I think my main goal is just helping this team and getting to the playoffs, helping us get a ring. I feel like all the personal goals just fall in after that. It always has for me once I put my mindset with the team goals and I just leave it at that.”
If Smith-Njigba needs to have the greatest season for a wide receiver in franchise history in order for the Seahawks to win football games, so be it. He is looking to do whatever it takes for the franchise to win its second Super Bowl.
It may not be easy for Smith-Njigba to keep up this pace, but he's off to a great start in the first five weeks. Smith-Njigba's consistency is a big help for the offense, but the rest of his teammates need to be ready if his levels begin to take a dip.
If Smith-Njigba can get support from his teammates, the Seahawks will be in great shape.
