ESPN suggests Seahawks may explore trading star cornerback this offseason

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider has a ton of tough decisions to make this offseason. On offense there's what to do with Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, as well as how to upgrade the offensive line. Defensively they'll have to cut a couple players for cap savings but can't cut so deep that they lose their edge.
One of the most vexing choices that Schneider will make is how to approach the situation with cornerback Riq Woolen. A fifth-round pick from the 2022 draft class, Woolen is one of the most gifted players on the roster and has all the physical tools he needs to become an All-Pro.
However, Woolen is also unreliable in coverage, inconsistent as a tackler and has given up a lot of big pays by being out of position. That means it's no guarantee that he'll get a long-term contract extension. Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, it might be worth exploring a trade, according to Brady Henderson at ESPN.
ESPN on Seahawks-Riq Woolen
"Figure out where Riq Woolen fits into the long-term plans. The cornerback has been up and down the past two seasons and will be eligible for an extension with one year left on his rookie deal. If the Seahawks have reservations about paying him, this offseason would be the time to determine whether they'd be better off trading him for a significant return."
"Significant return" can mean a lot of different things, depending on who you ask. It is admittedly a challenge to gauge Woolen's potential trade value given how up-and-down his performance has been these last three seasons. If the Seahawks can get a third-round pick for Woolen it's probably a good deal - but if he were to figure things out with whichever team he's traded to and develop into an All-Pro corner it wouldn't look so good.
The best move here may be no move at all. Let Woolen's play on the field in 2025 determine whether or not he's worth a new contract, or if he should be dealt to the highest bidder.
Speaking of bidders, one team that makes a lot of sense as a trade partner is Pete Carroll's Raiders, who have a sore need at this position. ESPN had their cornerback unit ranked 30th in the league going into this past season. The Commanders, Falcons and Chargers could also use a boost at corner.
