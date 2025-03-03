Seahawks insider's DK Metcalf trade scoop is bad news for interested NFL teams
Round and round we go, with fresh new DK Metcalf trade chatter every day. As of yesterday, the latest was that the New England Patriots had "kicked the tires" on the Seattle Seahawks' star receiver. However, other insiders reported that if Metcalf goes anywhere it'll be to Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders. Today we're learning that no matter which teams are calling about Metcalf the'y're not really getting anywhere.
This latest scoop comes according to a report by Mike Dugar at The Athletic, who says that "nothing substantial" has come of talks between the Seahawks and any other team regarding Metcalf.
"The NFL Scouting Combine is where teams formally and informally ask other clubs about any and everyone, but my understanding is nothing substantial has come from any team inquiring about Metcalf..."
Dugar went on to note that the team has admitted that they didn't utilize Metcalf enough last season and wants to avoid doing the same in 2025.
By now you know this will do exactly nothing to slow the "reporting" about potential DK Metcalf trade scenarios. It makes for good content during a long offseason, but the chances of Metcalf getting dealt to another team have always been remote - especially now, given the way his current contract is structured.
Anything can happen in the NFL - and the stunning return the 49ers got for Deebo Samuel is the latest example, but our best guess is that the Seahawks would have to be very-much wowed by any offer for Metcalf to even give it two seconds' worth of serious thought.
Samuel is just the latest example of the underwhelming return star wide receivers have yielded in recent trades, though. Not counting the outlier Amari Cooper deal, the highest net gain has been from the Green Bay Packers getting a third-round pick from the Jets for Davante Adams.
Metcalf is unikely to net as much as Adams, and the IRL draft capital that comes in these types of deals tends to be far below what the average fan expects.
So, keep in mind that Metcalf is worth much more to Seattle than anyone else - and they're better off keeping him unless they get an absurd offer.
