Former Seattle Seahawks Guard Says O-Line Has 'A Lot To Prove'
With the offensive line being one of the most important units in football, the Seattle Seahawks would love to see the big boys up front take a major step forward in 2024.
Seattle's offensive line wasn't awful last season, but it certainly wasn't great either. According to ESPN analytics, the Seahawks finished 25th in pass block win rate (53 percent) and 17th in run block win rate (71 percent). Granted, multiple starters dealt with injuries throughout the year, particularly right tackle Abraham Lucas, but it's clear that there's still a lot of room for improvement.
During a recent episode of "The O-Line Committee" podcast, hosts Jeremiah Sirles and Alex Boone weren't too kind to Seattle's offensive line. Sirles ranked the Seahawks' offensive line at 23rd in the league, while Boone, who was briefly with the team in 2020, ranked it at 29th and explained his low ranking.
“I love Seattle to death, but I think the fact that their tackles are young and they were both hurt last year, for me there is a lot to prove here and there," Boone said, per Seaside Joe. "It’s going to be a tough year again.
"It’s so hard for me to talk about Seattle because when I played Seattle and the Niners, they were a different team, in my opinion. They had a different mindset, a different mentality, and they’ve kind of like split off into a different road now. They’re not the team that they used to be and they’re not this, 'We’re going to come out and punch you right in the f***ing face and there’s not a damn thing you can do about it.'"
Before ever coming to Seattle, Boone was a member of the San Francisco 49ers from 2009-2015, so he knows how intense those Seahawks teams were. The Seahawks have lost a bit of their edge since then, but to be fair, so has the NFL in general.
Additionally, Seattle has made some notable moves up front this offseason, especially along the interior. Veteran Laken Tomlinson is in line to start at left guard after coming over from the New York Jets, while Nick Harris seems primed to take over at center after coming from the Cleveland Browns. Third-round pick Christian Haynes should also have some role to play, even if he isn't an immediate starter.
The Seahawks' offensive line has potential to improve this season, but the jury remains out for now.