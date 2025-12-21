NFL pundit says Rashid Shaheed trade 'changed the trajectory of this season'

When the Green Bay Packers fleeced the Dallas Cowboys for Micah Parsons, it was supposed to be the move that put them over the top to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Later, the Cowboys pulled off another blockbuster by trading for Jets superstar Quinnen Williams. The Indianapolis Colts also made a megatrade of their own with the Jets for Sauce Garnder.

While those are all impactful deals involving multiple first-round draft picks, the Seattle Seahawks may have outdone them all by sending fourth and fifth-rounders to the New Orleans Saints for their wide receiver kick return specialist Rashid Shaheed.

Here's Nick Wright on why Seattle's deal for Shaheed changed the trajectory of the entire season.

“What Rashid Shaheed bought him with the opportunity to make up for those picks, changed the trajectory of this season. So I don’t think that he changed the narrative.”@getnickwright thinks Sam Darnold now has a chance to change the narrative: pic.twitter.com/4I9YMXPkON — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 19, 2025

Shaheed probably won't have the same long-term impact that trading for an All-Pro pass rusher or lockdown cornerback might have. However, he is changing what is possible for the Seahawks - who may have been just one piece away from having a championship roster.

Twice in the last month Shaheed has pulled off enormous plays to score touchdowns on kick/punt returners, spurring wild rallies that ended in wins for the Seahawks. Shaheed is also producing as a rushing weapon and is finally starting to get integrated into Klint Kubiak's passing offense.

If the Seahawks do wind up making it all the way to the Super Bowl - and continue to get high-impact plays from Shaheed on offense and special teams - Wright will definitely have a case that this was the most consequential trade in the league this year.

However the rest of this season plays out, re-signing Shaheed to a long-term deal has to be high on Seattle's to-do list this offseason.

