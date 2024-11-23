Key Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Battle Cardinals in Week 12
Coming off a massive win in Santa Clara, the Seattle Seahawks will look to keep momentum rolling with first place on the line as they host the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals for a critical Week 12 clash with major playoff ramifications.
Which matchups will have the most bearing on who snags a key divisional win on Sunday? Here are six positional battles to watch closely at Lumen Field:
--Seahawks edge rushers Boye Mafe, Derick Hall, and Dre'Mont Jones versus Cardinals tackles Paris Johnson Jr., Kelvin Beachum, and Jonah Williams: Among the biggest surprises in the NFL this year, the Cardinals have built a top-five pass blocking offensive line, ranking fourth in Pro Football Focus grade (76.6) despite not having Williams for the majority of the season after he suffered an injury in the opener. Taking a massive step forward in his sophomore season, Johnson has only allowed 18 pressures in 10 starts, posting a respectable 96.5 percent pass block efficiency rate. Beachum has been rock solid in Williams' place as well with just nine pressures allowed in nine games, though the two tackles have given up seven total sacks on Kyler Murray.
Last year, Mafe dominated in two outings against the Cardinals, primarily working against Johnson, who started on the right side as a rookie. In those two games, he amassed seven pressures, a sack, and an additional quarterback hit, constantly harassing Murray off the edge. While he barely played in the first matchup, Hall also had one of his better games against Arizona in the season finale back in January, producing two pressures and a quarterback hit in a reserve role. With the home crowd behind them, those players as well as Jones, who had two quarterback hits in the first game between these teams last year, will be looking to do damage again against a much-improved tackle group that could be further bolstered by Williams' return.
--Seahawks receivers DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett versus Cardinals cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting, Garrett Williams, and Starling Thomas: Rebuilding their secondary this offseason, the Cardinals thrust Williams into a full-time starting role and signed Murphy-Bunting in free agency, and those moves have paid significant dividends. Through 10 games, the cornerback group has allowed just five touchdown passes, and both Williams and Thomas rank in the top 12 in the NFL in completion percentage against at under 56 percent apiece. Williams has been particularly stingy in coverage, ranking ninth in passer rating against with an interception and three pass breakups.
In their two games last season, Metcalf only played in the finale, catching one pass for 10 yards while largely being held in check in Glendale. However, Lockett got the better of Thomas, snagging a 34-yard touchdown against him in that game, while Smith-Njigba caught four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown in the first matchup in Week 7, finding success against multiple corners on the outside. Jake Bobo also snagged an 18-yard touchdown against Thomas in coverage in that game, and Seattle's depth/talent on the outside could present challenges Arizona's corners have not had to face up to this point, especially with Smith-Njigba being on a tear from the slot as of late.
--Seahawks linebackers Ernest Jones IV and Tyrice Knight versus Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, running backs James Conner and Trey Benson: Few teams boast a more dangerous run game than the Cardinals, who create significant problems for opponents dealing with them schematically due to Murray's dual-threat capabilities and the duo of Conner and Benson flanking him in the backfield. Fully healthy after missing much of last year recovering from an ACL tear, Murray has been dynamic so far this season as a runner, averaging 8.1 yards per carry with 13 runs of 10 or more yards. A battering ram with bad intentions running the ball, Conner leads all backs in missed tackles forced and ranks in the top five in yards after contact, while Benson has gradually taken on a larger role in recent weeks and is currently averaging 3.2 yards per carry after contact.
Starting together for the second time on Sunday, Jones and Knight were instrumental to holding Christian McCaffrey to just 79 yards last weekend with each tallying double-digit tackles and combining for eight stops of three yards or fewer while missing zero tackles. Jones did allow five catches on five targets in coverage, however, and the Cardinals utilize their backs as a key part of the passing game, as evidenced by Conner's five receptions for 80 yards in Week 10 against the Jets. Both he and Benson can do damage as receivers, putting plenty of stress on the Seahawks linebackers while also worrying about Murray's mobility extending plays.
--Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith versus Cardinals safeties Budda Baker and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: The quarterback of the defense in Arizona, Baker hasn't generated an interception this year, but he's been a menace for opponents with his ability to wreak havoc near the line of scrimmage defending the run and as a blitzing pass rusher. Through 10 games, he already has 100 tackles and a league-best 21 run stops per PFF to go with five pressures and a sack, making him a defender quarterbacks must always account for. Taylor-Demerson, a rookie out of Texas Tech, has seen limited action with Jalen Thompson banged up, generating two pass breakups on nine targets and posting a stellar 62.3 passer rating against in coverage.
Going against a Cardinals defense that hasn't had as much success generating pass rush with the front four, Smith will have to keep his head on a swivel knowing where the disruptive Baker is every single snap, as he will line up as a deep safety, in the box, and in the slot. In the passing game, the veteran safety has been vulnerable at times this year, however, allowing 310 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a 124.3 passer rating, creating some potential opportunities for the quarterback to test him vertically with the Seahawks talented arsenal of receivers as well as a healthy Noah Fant.
--Seahawks cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, and Josh Jobe versus Cardinals receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, tight end Trey McBride: Orchestrating one of the most efficient passing games in the NFL, Murray has spread the wealth to an exciting stable of receivers now featuring a lethal vertical threat in Harrison Jr., who already has six catches and three touchdowns on throws traveling 20-plus yards. But the first-round pick actually hasn't been the go-to target in Arizona's offense, with McBride taking that title leading the team in receptions and receiving yards, doing a big chunk of that damage out of the slot. The athletic tight end creates matchup problems against small corners and has forced nine missed tackles this year, showing a penchant for producing yardage after the catch.
Given how Arizona uses McBride, Witherspoon should see extensive action in coverage against him as the nickel corner, pitting his physicality against the tight end's size and quickness in what should be a marquee matchup. On the outside, Woolen's sub-4.30 speed will be put to the test by Harrison, who belongs in the discussion as one of the best field stretching wideouts already. But the Seahawks can't afford to sleep on Wilson either, as the 6-3 target has 30 receptions and three touchdowns so far this year and his size and catch radius could pose problems against Jobe at the other boundary spot.
--Seahawks running backs Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet versus Cardinals linebackers Mack Wilson and Kyzir White: Like the Seahawks, the Cardinals had major problems defending the run early in the season, allowing at least 130 rushing yards in five of their first six games as they started a dismal 2-4. But during their four-game winning streak, the tables have been turned 180 degrees, as defensive coordinator Nick Rallis' group has held three of the past four opponents to 79 rushing yards or less, including shutting down the Chargers to a tune of just 59 yards on the ground in Week 7. White and Wilson have been at the center of those improvements with each ranked in the top 20 among qualified inside linebackers in run defense grade.
Seattle hasn't been able to get its ground game untracked for most of the season, currently ranking 28th in rushing yards and 23rd in yards per attempt. Still, Walker has made the most of poor blocking averaging 3.14 yards per carry after contact and producing 43 missed tackles, the third-most among backs in the NFL. His ability to turn nothing into something could be a difference maker against Arizona, but most notably, the Seahawks should aim to get him involved in the passing game with White allowing 30 receptions for 365 yards in coverage this year and ranking 46th out of 47 linebackers in that department so far.
More Seahawks News
Game Preview: Can Seahawks Retake NFC West Lead vs. Cardinals?
Noah Fant Questionable to Suit Up For Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Back Healthy, Abraham Lucas 'Big Time Difference Maker' For Seahawks' O-Line
Seahawks Look To Restore Home-Field Advantage