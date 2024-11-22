Noah Fant Questionable to Suit Up For Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Working back from a groin injury, the Seattle Seahawks could potentially have tight end Noah Fant back in the lineup for a crucial Week 12 home game against the Arizona Cardinals.
After being listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Fant received a questionable designation on Seattle's final injury report for the week, indicating he has a shot to play after missing the previous two games. He tweaked his groin in practice prior to a Week 9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and hasn't played since.
While Fant could suit up against the Cardinals, the Seahawks still won't be full strength at tight end, as standout special teams player Brady Russell was ruled out for a second straight week with a foot injury. Depending on Fant's status, the team could elevate veteran Tyler Mabry from the practice squad for additional depth at the position.
Wrapping up a short injury report, Seattle placed a questionable designation on receiver/kick returner Laviska Shenault, who didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday due to an oblique strain suffered in last weekend's win over San Francisco. As for fellow returner Dee Williams, the undrafted rookie did not receive a designation after returning to practice on Thursday and should be ready to go after avoiding a scare with an ankle injury.
In additional injury news, as expected, starting right tackle Abraham Lucas did not receive a designation despite sitting out Thursday's practice. After making his season debut following offseason knee surgery last Sunday, the Seahawks simply were erring on the side of caution and making sure to take care of the third year lineman, who could see an uptick in snaps after rotating with rookie Mike Jerrell in Santa Clara.
Seattle will also have defensive tackle Leonard Williams in action on Sunday against Arizona, as he didn't receive a designation after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a foot injury. At this stage of the season, it's not uncommon for veterans to receive maintenance days during the week to ensure they will be ready to play by game day.
After returning to practice this week following hand surgery, the Seahawks likely will activate safety Rayshawn Jenkins from injured reserve to the active roster by Saturday afternoon. The veteran defensive back wasn't listed on the final injury report and the team has an open spot available after releasing Mabry on Monday.
