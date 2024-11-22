Seahawks Look To Restore Home-Field Advantage
It wasn't that long ago when the Seattle Seahawks were the scariest team in the NFL to face on the road, as an electric atmosphere at Lumen Field helped them dominate at home for several years. Now, they're just trying to recapture the same magic.
This season, the Seahawks are just 2-4 at Lumen Field and haven't won there since Sept. 22. The Seahawks know their fans deserve better, and with a key home game against the Arizona Cardinals coming up on Sunday, they want to help create a great atmosphere once again.
"Well to me, it's incredibly important," head coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday. "You start ranking things about what we're trying to achieve here, and that's at or near the top of the list. So, I know we're on a slide here at home, and we're trying to do a couple of things to make it come to life. We're treating this like a home playoff game for us. We need the 12s rocking, and you're right, that's the vision. That's what we're trying to create. Let's get it started this Sunday."
It's not just that the Seahawks are losing at home, it's that the atmosphere isn't what it once was. Never has it been more apparent than in their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 27, when Bills Mafia took over the stadium and drowned out the 12th Man. Even Seattle players noticed how loud the opposing fans were.
"Hats off to Buffalo. They came in and beat us at home. Their fans travel well. It was really loud in there and kind of felt like we were on the road at times," quarterback Geno Smith said after the Week 8 loss. "They came out and fought and beat us. We can say we made mistakes, but they capitalized. Those are things we’ve got to get better at, and we got a big week ahead so the time is now."
After Sunday's game against the Cardinals, the Seahawks have just two games remaining at home: against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 15 and the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 22. The front-loaded home schedule may be a touch disappointing but, regardless, Seattle wants to end it on a high note.
