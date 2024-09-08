5 Storylines to Watch in Seattle Seahawks Season Opener vs. Denver Broncos
The Mike Macdonald era has arrived. The Seattle Seahawks will begin their season against the Denver Broncos on Sunday with a new head coach for the first time since 2010.
Even if Pete Carroll was still on Seattle’s sideline to begin the 2024 season, there would be plenty to discuss. With Macdonald now leading the team and an entirely new coaching staff at his hip, this is the most anticipated season opener for the team since at least 2020 — the last time the team finished with double-digit victories.
With the Seahawks' opener just a few hours away, here are five storylines to watch in the game against the Broncos.
1. Can DK Metcalf shake free from Pat Surtain II?
The last time Seattle played Denver in the 2022 season opener, DK Metcalf finished with seven receptions for 36 yards. That is just 5.14 yards per catch. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had no problem getting the ball to Metcalf, but there wasn’t much room for him to run after the catch against Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II.
Expect Surtain to be glued to Metcalf once again. This is a new offense under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, and he may have some ideas on how to scheme Metcalf open. If Metcalf can get going, Seattle’s offense may be nearly impossible to stop. If he can’t, the Seahawks’ other weapons in the passing game like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant could have a field day against multiple first-time starters in Denver’s secondary. It could be addition by subtraction for Seattle’s offense, if needed.
2. Will Geno Smith be as efficient as his 2022 debut?
Everyone knows the postgame quote. All offseason before the 2022 campaign, Smith had to listen to pundits stating he wasn't a starting quarterback in the NFL and how the competition between him and Drew Lock was laughable. Then Smith beat his former teammate, Russell Wilson, in the season opener and finished 23-of-28 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns.
Two years later, Smith maintained his starting quarterback role in Seattle and has earned generational wealth. He’s in a new offense and has new weapons. A stellar performance from Smith is a must if all the offseason hype is to be believed, especially as his teammates have continued to say this has been his best training camp since joining the Seahawks in 2019. Denver, outside of Surtain, is inexperienced in the secondary. The offensive line needs to keep Smith upright and he must expose those weaknesses in Denver’s defense.
3. The team that wins the trenches will win the game.
This is true in most football games, but it’s especially present today. The Seahawks have a revamped offensive line, which is expected to carry only two incumbent starters into this game (left tackle Charles Cross and right guard Anthony Bradford). As previously mentioned, that unit must keep Smith upright if Seattle’s offense is going to succeed. There are often some kinks that need working out when a group plays together for the first time — by far the biggest concern for the Seahawks entering this game. Denver’s pass rush is stout, and they have plenty of big bodies in the middle to defend the run. Seattle must win the line of scrimmage and spring the Seahawks’ running backs.
It’s odd to say, but Seattle may have the advantage on the other side of the ball after being one of the worst defensive fronts in football last season. Denver’s strength up front is in offensive tackles Garrett Bolles, a former All-Pro, and Mike McGlinchey. They may be able to limit Seattle’s exterior pass rush, but the Seahawks’ interior defensive line of Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed, Johnathan Hankins and friends may overwhelm the interior of the Broncos’ offensive line. If that happens regularly, rookie quarterback Bo Nix may be in for a long day.
4. Mike Macdonald must immediately be a quality game manager.
Macdonald has yet to coach a regular season game. He will face situations where quick decisions must be made that he has never had to make before. The preseason only provides so much prep regarding situational football. Will he manage the game well for Seattle?
This might seem like a small point of emphasis, but we’ve seen inexperienced head coaches make critical mistakes in the past that have come back to bite their team late in the game. One bad move can change the game. Macdonald seems like a unicorn when it comes to quick processing, but we can’t be certain until we’ve seen it in action.
5. Seattle’s defense must make Bo Nix’s life difficult.
The Seahawks have never faced a rookie quarterback in a season opener. Bo Nix, the 12th overall pick in the 2024 draft, is now entering Lumen Field and hoping to get a win. If you’re Macdonald and Seattle’s defense, you cannot let him get any ounce of confidence.
Nix is a good quarterback. He’s the most experienced college football signal-caller in history (61 starts) and played well in the preseason. If Nix gets cooking, he may not slow down again. Seattle’s defense must start fast and frustrate him early — drive back Denver’s interior offensive line early and often and collapse the pocket. On the back end, don’t give him any easy throws.
Much of this falls on Macdonald and his game plan, which is sure to be fine-tuned and ready to go. Don’t expect too many exotic coverages in Week 1 that aided Macdonald’s rise as a defensive mastermind — it may take a few games before he deploys the fancy stuff. However, sprinkling some of that in could make Nix’s life a little tougher as he tries to read Seattle’s coverages pre-snap. The defense must dominate.